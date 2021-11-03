CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FY23 CDBG Application Deadlines and DEI Policy Attachment Information

Community Partners,

This is just a friendly reminder about upcoming important deadlines for the FY23 CDBG grant application.

The application documents and information can be found at https://www.accgov.com/418/Community-Development.

Important dates:

  • End of Technical Assistance Period: Friday, November 12, 2021
  • FY23 CDBG Application Due Date: Friday, November 19, 2021 @ 4:30 pm

To address those who have questions about the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy attachment, we do not have a template or form for that policy. If you have a policy, we just need for you to include it with your application. For some examples, if you are building a new policy, please check out some of the following definitions and action statements from our Inclusion Office (https://www.accgov.com/7679/Inclusion-Office):

ACCGov IDE Definitions & Action Statements

IDE Statement

We within The Unified Government of Athens-Clarke County are committed to clear and consistent action on inclusion, diversity, equity, and belonging as we deliver services, administer programs, and steward public resources. To that end, we assess and evaluate our policies, processes, procedures, and resource allocations on an ongoing basis to ensure that our actions align with building an Athens-Clarke County where a person’s identity is no longer a predictor of outcomes.

We recognize that making room for more voices, actively valuing and respecting our differences, identifying and addressing disparities, and closing gaps requires more than our good intentions. This work demands connection, active listening, communication, coordination, and collaboration, while we grapple with our history and remain responsive to needs that are present throughout our community and staff, in order to increase quality of life and positive outcomes for all.

Please note: this is a starting point. There may be a need to ensure that we also include specific statements on inclusion, diversity, equity, and belonging.

Definition of Inclusion

Inclusion means the choices, methods, and strategies that create room for more voices, and cultivate an environment where every individual and group is actively acknowledged, welcomed, respected, and valued in a manner that supports their full participation.

ACCGov Inclusion Action Statement (how our local government makes sure that inclusion is more than something that lives on paper)

We commit to making room for more voices and building pathways for increased understanding and participation in local government processes. We understand and actively value differences of perspective, background, and experience, while acknowledging that the need for belonging cannot be met without real and meaningful access to opportunities to engage, listen, understand, and be responded to with respect and dignity.

The commitment (short version): We make room for more voices

Definition of Diversity

Diversity includes human differences across a range of lived experiences, identities, and backgrounds. Valuing diversity requires actively seeking out and acknowledging individual and group differences while prioritizing the benefits of representation.

ACCGov Diversity Action Statement (how our local government makes sure that diversity is more than something that lives on paper)

We commit to actively valuing, acknowledging, and making room for human beings with different identities, backgrounds, histories, experiences, and perspectives to be represented and incorporated into our decision-making processes.

The commitment (short version): We value differences

Definition of Equity

Equity means justice, fairness, and including the different lived experiences, backgrounds, and needs of individuals and groups in policies and practices in order to close the gaps and improve outcomes. Equity requires the evaluation of policies and processes to ensure that we are identifying and eliminating disparities, and moving towards an Athens-Clarke County where identity is no longer a predictor of outcomes.

ACCGov Equity Action Statement (how our local government makes sure that equity is more than something that lives on paper)

We commit to taking consistent action to identify and close gaps in order to increase positive outcomes throughout our community. We implement policies and procedures to ensure fair treatment and access to resources. We evaluate and assess the impact of our policies on residents and staff to ensure that we are responding to populations based on specific identified needs, rather than assumptions.

The commitment (short version): We aim to close the gaps

If you have any questions, please reach out to HCD staff:

  • Affordable Housing and Economic Development: Marqueta Swain
  • Public Facilities and Improvements: Melinda Lord
  • Public Services: Melinda Lord, Sara Shropshire, Paisley Stewart

