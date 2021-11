By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Fewer and fewer people are enrolling in college and it’s not just happening here in Pennsylvania. U.S. undergraduate enrollment has dipped 3.2% since the fall of 2020. It comes after a similar drop of nearly 3.5% in 2019. Meanwhile, here in Pennsylvania, National Student Clearinghouse Research says enrollment has fallen by 6.5% from 2019. Despite the falling numbers in undergraduate enrollment, more people are enrolling in graduate school than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO