Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 11/3/2021

By Special To ETF Trends
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework. (YANGA-)Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares13.62%. (WANT)Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares13.08%. (UGEA-)ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods9.96%. (TQQQB)ProShares UltraPro QQQ9.82%. (GDXD)MicroSectors Gold...

etftrends.com

A Copper Mining ETF to Consider Amid China’s October Imports Rise

China’s copper imports rose during the month of October, giving exchange traded fund (ETF) investors an opportunity to consider copper-focused funds. “China’s copper imports in October rose for a second month, customs data showed on Sunday, as traders took advantage of a short period of favourable pricing to bring in bonded inventories of the metal,” a Reuters article says.
etftrends.com

Play the Rise of International Unicorns With This ETF

Investors in the U.S. are familiar with the term “unicorn.” It’s applied to startup companies valued at $1 billion or more. Usually, these firms hail from high-octane sectors and industries, such as technology, consumer internet, fintech, and the like. That’s exciting stuff for many market participants, but investors shouldn’t focus solely on U.S. unicorns because they might miss out on opportunities in other regions, including emerging markets.
etftrends.com

Equal-Weight ETF Can Provide Some Buffer in Rough Markets

When investors think of equity-based strategies that are durable when stocks fall, the factor that often comes to mind is low volatility. At the very least, many investors aren’t thinking too far into the realm of smart beta strategies as avenues for protection, and they probably aren’t thinking of anything beyond weighting by market capitalization as the way to go in turbulent environments. However, the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP) might just offer more protection than meets the eye.
etftrends.com

BLOK ETF Thriving as Cryptocurrencies Continue Hitting New Highs

Cryptocurrencies continued to push and set new records as ether, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, climbed to new highs on Monday. Ether was up more than 4%, hitting above $4,700, and bitcoin was edging closer to its recent high of $66,900, gaining 7% to hit right around $66,250, reports CNBC.
etftrends.com

Investing in Preparation of Rising Interest Rates With EQRR

While the Federal Reserve meeting last week focused primarily on commencing tapering of the stimulus help the central bank has been giving by way of bond purchases, the Fed was clear that it believes inflation to be transitory and that interest rate rises would be on the horizon as supply and demand imbalances correct.
etftrends.com

Why Liquidity Matters for Active ETFs

Exchange traded funds are often valued for their tax efficiency and cost savings, but a somewhat overlooked benefit to an ETF over another fund type is liquidity, which works differently for an ETF than for a standard stock or mutual fund. ETFs are generally considered to be more liquid than...
MarketWatch

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite drift higher early Tuesday but Dow under pressure

U.S. stock indexes opened mixed Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite aiming to extend lengthy winning streaks, while the Dow dipped at the start of trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% at 36,368, while the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% at 4,704, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2% at 16,019. On Monday, the S&P 500 scored its the eighth straight gain, its longest winning streak since April 2019 and its longest string of record closes since 1997. The Nasdaq Composite produced, on Monday, notched its 11th straight gain, which marked its longest stretch of advances since December of 2019. Trading for equity markets on Tuesday come after a report on wholesale inflation, the October producer price index, rose 0.6%, in line with expectations. The pace of wholesale inflation over the past 12 months was flat at 8.6%, but marking the highest level since the index was reconfigured in 2009, and likely one of the highest readings since the early 1980s. In corporate action, shares of General Electric Co. were up after the industrial conglomerate announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies.
China
etftrends.com

Uranium Bull Market Is Still in Early Days

The Bear Traps Report founder and New York Times best-selling author Larry McDonald interviewed Sprott Asset Management CEO John Ciampaglia about uranium’s role in the global push for clean energy. Ciampaglia said, “being a contrarian or value investor in the marketplace for the last 10 years or so has not...
etftrends.com

Alternative Income Strategies for a Challenging Market Environment

As we consider updating allocation breakdowns of the traditional stock and bond portfolio to cope with today’s market environment, investors could consider alternative investment strategies that could help better diversify risk and maintain returns for the shifting conditions. In the recent webcast, How to Future-Proof Your Fixed Income Allocation, Matthew...
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) shed 0.97% to $46.88 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.81 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.70% higher to $655.99 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Netflix Inc. closed $34.98 short of its 52-week high ($690.97), which the company reached on October 29th.
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 2.50% to $3,576.23 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. Amazon.com Inc. closed $196.85 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) sank 0.08% to $2,978.37 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. The stock's fall snapped a five-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $33.93 short of its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company reached on November 8th.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) dropped 0.96% to $335.37 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.60% to 15,886.54 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $48.96 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
The Independent

Asian markets lower after Wall St record, China trade growth

Asian stock markets were mostly lower Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China reported a double-digit rise in exports.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined while Shanghai advanced.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% on Friday to a record for a seventh day after U.S. employers hired more people in October than expected.China's October exports rose 27.1% over a year earlier, though that eased off the previous month's 28.1% growth, customs data showed Sunday.Despite that gain, Chinese anti-virus controls might dampen factory and consumer activity, “still bringing about an uncertain recovery picture,” Yeap Jun Rong...
