COVID Vaccine Recommended for Children 5-11 Years Old

Athens, Georgia
Athens, Georgia
 9 days ago
Following the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and health districts throughout Georgia will offer Pfizer pediatric COVID vaccine to children 5-11 years old. Vaccination will begin once DPH receives clinical guidance from the CDC; that guidance is expected in the coming days.

There are approximately 987,000 children 5-11 years old in Georgia now eligible for COVID vaccine. Vaccine providers include medical practices, pediatric practices, family medicine practices and public health clinics statewide. Pediatric COVID vaccine will also be available at pharmacies, community health centers, and schools.

The pediatric Pfizer COVID vaccine is authorized for children as a 2-dose series taken 3 weeks apart. The dose for children ages 5-11 is one-third of the dosage of the vaccine for adolescents and adults. In clinical trials, vaccination was nearly 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 among younger children. Vaccine side effects were mild and temporary. The most common side effect was a sore arm.

To find a COVID vaccination location, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

Georgia State
Athens, officially Athens–Clarke County, is a consolidated city–county and college town in the U.S. state of Georgia. Athens lies about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta. The University of Georgia, the state's flagship public university and an R1 research institution, is in Athens and contributed to its initial growth. In 1991, after a vote the preceding year, the original City of Athens abandoned its charter to form a unified government with Clarke County, referred to jointly as Athens–Clarke County.

