I work for a high-end collector car publication as an auction analyst, which is a fancy way of saying I go to collector car auctions, pick out thirty or forty cars, and review them. Four years ago, I took my father to a Mecum sale in Kansas City so he could see what I do. Dad, being a car fiend himself, hung around for about five minutes, then gave in to his urge to see all the cool stuff up for grabs.

