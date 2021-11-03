CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. ‘gravely concerned’ by escalating violence in Ethiopia ahead of envoy’s visit

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is “gravely concerned” about escalating violence in Ethiopia and the expansion of hostilities and has repeated on Wednesday its call to all parties in the conflict to stop military operations and begin ceasefire talks. Ethiopia declared a state of emergency on Tuesday with...

Reuters

U.S. envoy returns to Ethiopia to meet African Union on conflict

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday said Washington believes there is a small window of an opening to work with the African Union to make progress on peacefully resolving the conflict in Ethiopia as a special envoy returned to Addis Ababa. State Department spokesman Ned...
WORLD
AFP

16 local UN staff held in Ethiopia amid push to end war

Sixteen Ethiopian staff working for the United Nations were in detention Tuesday after government raids targeting ethnic Tigrayans, UN and humanitarian sources said, as foreign envoys scrambled to end the country's year-long war. Some UN staff members were taken from their homes, humanitarian sources said, shortly after a senior UN envoy visited Tigray to plead for more aid to civilians.
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Visit of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman to Ethiopia and Kenya

Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman is currently in Ethiopia to underscore the United States’ grave concern with the escalation of the conflict and the risk of intercommunal violence, and to encourage all parties to engage in a dialogue on a cessation of hostilities. From November 4 to 7, Special Envoy Feltman...
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia's Oromo rebel leader predicts victory 'very soon'

A rebel leader fighting Ethiopia's government has said his troops are near the capital and preparing another attack, predicting the war will end "very soon" as diplomats rush to negotiate a ceasefire. The government has rejected suggestions the rebels are within striking distance of Addis Ababa, but has ordered the capital to prepare to defend itself.
POLITICS
AFP

UN envoy visits Tigray, pleads for humanitarian access

The UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs visited Ethiopia's Tigray region Sunday, pleading for greater access for aid to civilians amid escalating clashes between rebel and government forces. During a visit to Tigrayan capital Mekele, Martin Griffiths met with the region's "de facto authorities" and insisted on "the need for humanitarian access and protection of civilians through all areas under their control," according to a UN spokesperson. Griffiths later returned to Addis Ababa. Other sources said Griffiths was in Mekele at the same time as Olusegun Obasanjo, the African Union's high representative for the Horn of Africa, who was there to meet with Debretsion Gebremichael, head of the Tigray People's Liberation Front.
UNITED NATIONS
spectrumlocalnews.com

US orders some employees to leave Ethiopia as war escalates

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States is ordering non-emergency government employees and their families to leave Ethiopia and urging other U.S. citizens that they should “depart now” as the country’s war escalates and fighters approach the capital of Addis Ababa. “Incidents of civil unrest and ethnic violence are occurring...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Blinken discusses escalation of tensions in Ethiopia with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta

Washington [US], November 6 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and discussed regional security issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ethiopia, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday. "Secretary of State Antony J Blinken spoke with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta...
WORLD
US News and World Report

'Sense of Duty' Puts Veteran U.S. Envoy in Middle of Ethiopia Conflict

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As U.N. political affairs chief, Jeffrey Feltman met Iran's supreme leader and top North Korean officials. Now back with the U.S. foreign service, his focus is compelling a Nobel Peace laureate and rivals to stop a war and avert famine in Ethiopia. After leaving the United...
WORLD
Vice

Facebook Removed a Post From Ethiopia’s PM for Inciting Violence

Facebook has deleted a post from Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that called on his supporters to “bury” his opponents. In Sunday’s post, Abiy, a former Nobel Peace Prize winner, encouraged Ethiopians to use “every weapon and power” to “prevent, reverse and bury the terrorist TPLF [Tigray People's Liberation Front].” He also wrote that “the obligation to die for Ethiopia belongs to all of us.”
WORLD
Birmingham Star

UN Secretary-General expresses concern over escalation of tensions in Ethiopia's Tigray

New York [US], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern over the recent escalation of tensions in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray. "Very concerned about the evolution of the situation in Ethiopia, I just spoke to [Ethiopian Prime Minister] @AbiyAhmedAli to offer my good offices to...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. envoy says Sudan's military exercised 'restraint' at protests

WASHINGTON/DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The United States' special envoy for the Horn of Africa said on Tuesday that the Sudanese military had shown "restraint" in its response to demonstrations on Saturday, which he said was a sign of potential for a return to power sharing with civilians. Jeffrey Feltman...
ADVOCACY
buffalonynews.net

US Expresses Alarm Over Reports of Escalation of War in Ethiopia

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed "alarm" Monday over reports that forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region have advanced into Dessie and Kombolcha, two towns in the neighboring Amhara region. "All parties must stop military operations and begin ceasefire negotiations without preconditions," Blinken wrote in a Twitter post.
POLITICS
AFP

Blinken urges Egypt rights progress in high-level talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged Egypt to make "tangible and lasting improvements" on human rights as he held wide-ranging talks with the historic ally. "Making tangible and lasting improvements on human rights is also essential to strengthening our bilateral relationship and the United States will continue to support those efforts however we can," Blinken said.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to the Middle East

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will return to the Middle East on November 4 for continued conversations with the Republic of Yemen Government, Yemeni civil society representatives, senior regional government officials, and other international partners. The Special Envoy and his team remain focused on the need for the Houthis to stop their offensive on Marib and repeated attacks against civilian areas, which are exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Special Envoy Lenderking will also continue to stress the U.S. government’s commitment to working with the international community to press the parties to implement critical economic reforms, secure regular imports and distribution of fuel, and resume commercial flights to Sana’a airport.
U.S. POLITICS
