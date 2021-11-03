South African author Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize
LONDON (Reuters) -South African author and playwright Damon Galgut won the Booker Prize on Wednesday for his novel “The Promise”, about a white family’s failed commitment to give their Black maid her own home. It was Galgut’s third nomination for the 50,000 pounds ($68,175) English language literary award. “It’s...
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for girls' education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who survived being shot aged 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, has got married, she said on social media on Tuesday. The 24-year-old, who lives in Britain, said...
Prince Harry, reportedly, planned to return to the UK following Queen Elizabeth's hospitalization. Prince Harry has not seen the other members of the royal family since he decided to step down as a senior royal and live with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two dotting children – Archie and Lili – in the United States. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex’s strained relationship with Prince William is among the many reasons why he decided to ditch the royal life forever.
The activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai announced she had got married on Tuesday in a small ceremony in Birmingham. The campaigner for girls’ education and the world’s youngest winner of the Nobel peace prize said on social media she had married her partner, Asser Malik. “Today marks a precious...
A landscape scene by van Gogh sold under duress by its original German-Jewish owner and looted from another in the years leading up to World War II is coming to auction. It will be auctioned next month on November 11 in New York as part of the $200 million impressionist collection of Texas oil magnate Edwin Cox, who died in November 2020. The money from the sale will be included in a settlement agreement to the heirs of Max Meirowsky, Alexandrine de Rothschild, and representatives for Cox’s estate.
Van Gogh’s Meules de blé (1888) is a work on paper depicting an outdoor...
It’s been nearly two years since the so-called fab four – Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – have been in the same room together. But with the Cambridges planning a royal tour in America in the not-too-distant future, the Sussexes are hoping this could change. Meghan...
The Nobel Peace Prize winner married Asser Malik in a ceremony, held at her Birmingham home on Tuesday November 9. Love is in the air! Malala Yousafzai, 24, announced that she married Asser Malik in a beautiful ceremony on Tuesday November 9. The activist, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Price in 2014 when she was only 17, announced that she’d gotten hitched in posts on social media. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” she wrote in the caption for the gorgeous photos on Instagram. Asser shared the same photo with just a heart emoji as the caption.
German designer Clemens Weisshaar has been found dead in Portugal close to a burned-out car containing the remains of his young son. Weisshaar, 44, was co-founder of pioneering design studio Kram\Weisshaar. Portuguese media reported that the incident was "a case of homicide, followed by suicide". Founded with Stockholm-based designer Reed...
The Queen recently canceled several important public appearances due to a spell of illness, but one thing she will definitely not miss is Christmas!. Royal sources disclosed last week that Her Majesty will go ahead with her plans to host annual Christmas celebrations with her family at Sandringham next month.
Mexico’s president warned Tuesday that the world is sliding from “civilization to barbarity” and called for the thousand richest people, the thousand largest private corporations and the 20 major economies to improve life for the 750 million people now existing on less than $2 dollars a day.Andrés Manuel López Obrador told the U.N. Security Council that this proposal could generate around $1 billion annually, which should go directly to the world’s poorest people “without any intermediaries, through a card or personalized electronic wallet.”In a scathing speech to the U.N.’s most powerful body, the Mexican leader sharply criticized the world’s...
Is Prince Harry in "tailspin of anxiety" amid Queen Elizabeth II's health woes?. Prince Harry has to learn news about the royal family through virtual communication and voice calls. Although he is in constant touch with the royal family, he reportedly started to feel more anxious than ever over Queen Elizabeth II's health.
Meghan Markle has spoken candidly about her fight for paid family leave in the US, with the Duchess of Sussex claiming the right is a “humanitarian” issue rather than a political one.The duchess, who recently wrote a letter to Congress advocating for paid family leave and called Senator Kirsten Gillibrand to inquire about getting involved in the fight, discussed the topic during an appearance on The New York Times DealBook Online Summit, where she appeared in an all-black outfit adorned with a poppy pin.During the conversation, which was titled: “Minding The Gap” and included Mellody Hobson, co-CEO and president...
The couple checked in with a Swiss passport and diverted the overnight concierge in order to sneak into the cellar. Out of 40,000 bottles of wine, they knew exactly which ones to steal. The peaceful facade of the Atrio luxury restaurant and hotel in Cáceres, Spain, was broken late last...
NAIROBI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The United States has ordered non-emergency U.S. government employees in Ethiopia to leave because of armed conflict and civil unrest, its embassy in Addis Ababa said on Saturday. Denmark and Italy also asked their citizens in Ethiopia to leave while commercial flights were still available,...
The United States is advising any of its citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country “as soon as possible” due to deteriorating security conditions.A security alert posted on Friday on the website of the US embassy in Addis Ababa warned Americans to depart the country, and offered assistance in obtaining air travel from Bole International Airport.“The security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid. We advise US citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible,” the alert said.On Wednesday, the State Department authorised non-essential employees working in the embassy and their families to...
Visitors to Canterbury Cathedral can view the effigy of a 14th-century knight in full armor laid out on top of a marble tomb. It's the tomb of Edward of Woodstock, colloquially known as the Black Prince, and it's one of just six surviving large cast-metal sculptures from medieval England. Now, a team of researchers at The Courtauld Institute of Art has gotten the first glimpse inside the gilt-copper alloy effigy in 600 years, thanks to X-ray and medical imaging techniques. The researchers' findings were recently published in The Burlington Magazine.
From the elderly to newborn babies, residents of Chiapas, the epicenter of the soft drink consumption epidemic in Mexico, can be found on the streets sipping their “bottled poison,” as The Economist reported. The cause of the increase in death rates, particularly due to diabetes and heart disease, in low...
Angelina Jolie is speaking out against countries banning her Marvel Cinematic Universe tentpole “Eternals” because it includes the franchise’s first openly gay superhero (and a gay kiss to go along with it). News broke the day before the “Eternals” U.S. opening that Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar had banned the film reportedly due to its gay content. Homosexuality is still illegal across the Gulf. Even just a one-line reference to a lesbian relationship got Pixar’s “Onward” banned from Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia last year.
“I’m sad for [those audiences]. And I’m proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those...
NAIROBI — After a year of grinding conflict in Ethiopia’s mountainous north, thousands of opposition forces this week pushed their way to within 200 miles of the capital Addis Ababa, forcing the city’s residents to gird for the possibility that the war will soon be on their doorsteps and triggering a cascade of frantic preparations across the region.
Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to set off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham Airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick airport.pic.twitter.com/g26GHEeZjO—...
