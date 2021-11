Xbox and Adidas have teamed up once again to reimagine one of the brand’s most iconic hoops shoes ever as a gaming console. Releasing today is the Xbox x Adidas Forum Mid “Xbox 360” designed in celebration of the Xbox gaming system’s 20th anniversary this year. On the opposite spectrum from the Xbox x Adidas Forum Tech that was previewed last month, this latest Forum Mid style will be the first sneaker collab from the gaming company and the sportswear giant that fans will be able to buy but only at Adidas’ website in the U.S. and Canada. According to Xbox, the...

