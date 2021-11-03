CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game of Thrones star creates mini The One Show set for bizarre interview

Cover picture for the articleThe One Show is no stranger to an awkward unique interview, and hosts Gethin Jones and Alex Scott were treated to another classic moment on the BBC One programme on Wednesday (November 3) when Mackenzie Crook recreated his own mini studio. The former Game of Thrones and The Office...

Downton Abbey and Game of Thrones stars team up on new horror movie

Downton Abbey star Tuppence Middleton and Game of Thrones actor Ralph Ineson will headline new folk horror movie Lord of Misrule, which has already begun filming in Hertfordshire. The movie, which is being directed by horror veteran William Brent Bell and written by The Quiet Ones writer Tom de Ville,...
Strictly star opens up about major downside of show in candid interview

Strictly Come Dancing star Nina Wadia has opened up about the downside of taking part in the dancing competition, admitting that her mental health took a dip after being the first to leave the popular series. Speaking on the podcast Lads, Dads and A Couple of Beers, she explained: "I...
Kit Harington Confirms One Controversial Aspect of 'Game of Thrones' Final Season

Kit Harington may be joining the MCU, but people still want to know about Game of Thrones. While promoting his new role as Dane Whitman in Eternals, Harington spoke to Uproxx about spoilers and whether the secrecy around the HBO drama helped him keep the superhero secrets as well. While the artist formerly known as Jon Snow revealed that he can zip his lips, he wanted to clear up a longstanding rumor about who left that coffee cup in frame In the final season of the show.
Was Arya Stark Originally Going to Die on Game of Thrones?

While doing the promo rounds for his upcoming album =, Ed Sheeran may have just casually dropped a major Game of Thrones revelation. On an episode of Dax Shephard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast, Sheeran talked about how excited he was to cameo in the season 7 premiere, where he plays a Lannister soldier who comes across Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), and how all the mean people online sullied the experience for him when the episode finally came out. (Most fans did not take kindly to the scene, which for all intents and purposes, was a splashy celebrity cameo Thrones had never really indulged in.) The cameo was in part meant to be a surprise for Williams, who’s a big fan of Sheeran’s music. But in explaining why producers were so invested in giving Williams this special moment, Sheeran inadvertently revealed that season 7 was meant to be Arya’s last. Which, on this show, sure makes it sound like she was going to die.
Three-Body Problem: New Netflix Series Adds Game of Thrones, Marvel Stars to Cast

Netflix's television adaptation of the hit Chinese novel The Three-Body Problem, a new series from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, has added about a dozen cast members including several former collaborators from Westeros. Variety brings word of the cast for the adaptation which includes Thrones alums John Bradley (Sam Tarly) and Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), plus Marvel's Doctor Strange star Benedict Wong. Other cast members include Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Tsai Chin (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jess Hong (Inked), Marlo Kelly (Dare Me), Alex Sharp (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Sea Shimooka (Arrow), Zine Tseng, and Saamer Usmani (Succession).
EastEnders star set to quit soap for good!

O well Ian hasn’t been missed in the slightest and nobody seems to care about him either. It’s a bit of a click bait title by The Sun, nothing actually confirms that he will not return to Eastenders, even if he somehow won IAC I would highly expect him to return to Eastenders later next year.
Anyone largely given up with the two main channels?

Anyone else find they are watching BBC One and ITV(1) far less than they used to or not at all? I think except for Look North, Border Lookaround, a few 9pm dramas, Doctor Who and horse racing when it's not on ITV 4, I never watch these channels. To me they are full of the same stale, worn out programmes that never seem to end, derivative entertainment formats like singing contests( ITV has one, BBC One has to have one the same night) and in the case of ITV, they seem overdependent on Phil Schofield, Ant and Dec and Bradley Walsh. Most young people have given up on the two main channels and it's worrying for them that the average age of their viewers is over 60.
Corrie star signs new contract to stay on soap!

Late to the party here Jack! There’s already a thread about this on page 1. Although the fact they’ve put Tony for some reason instead of Antony, you may not have noticed!😲. Guess he still knows the skeletons in the closets of TPTB they want to stay in there. Guess...
EastEnders' Frankie Lewis drops a bombshell following Nancy revenge disaster

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revealed a new look at Frankie Lewis dropping a bombshell on half-sister Nancy Carter. New photos from Tuesday's (November 9) episode reveal more of the aftermath of Frankie being locked in a car boot for an entire night because of Nancy's jealousy. Nancy had cruelly...
M.R. James ghost stories on BBC4

I know that there are some people here who like these and I noticed that they are being repeated on BBC 4 on Monday nights. The Stalls of Barchester was on last week, A Warning to the Curious tonight (10pm), and Lost Hearts next Monday. Though I wasn't impressed with...
Strictly Come Dancing's Adam Peaty reveals secret injury

Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Strictly Come Dancing's most recent eliminated celebrity, Adam Peaty, has revealed he'd been injured during his last week on the show. The Olympian and his professional partner Katya Jones made an emotional exit from the BBC ballroom on Sunday (November 8), after losing a dance-off to Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin.
Emmerdale teases Paddy's doubts over Kim revenge plot

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Paddy is beginning to have doubts over Chas's revenge plot against Kim. In tonight's episode (November 8), Chas ploughed ahead with her plot to stop Kim from having so much control over Paddy. Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) is desperate to expose Kim (Claire King) for the...
Eternals stars respond to major credits scene cameo

Eternals major spoilers follow. Eternals, as Marvel fans have come to expect, features some exciting scenes within its closing credits, but one scene in particular has had us talking a lot. If you've not seen the movie yet and you don't want to be spoiled, now is the time to...
Kit Harington Compares His Secret Eternals Prop To The One He Held In Game Of Thrones

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Eternals. If you have not yet seen the film, proceed at your own risk!. Kit Harrington knows a thing or two about swinging a sword. The actor is best known for his role as Jon Snow on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, and not only did he spend nearly a decade performing fight scenes with a (fake) blade, but his character is also directly associated with a specific weapon: Longclaw. This in mind, is it really a surprise at all that Harrington, while filming the excellent post-credits scene featured in Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, had a bit of fun with the legendary Ebony Blade?
This Morning viewers left emotional following heartbreaking story

Viewers of the ITV daytime show This Morning were left emotional after blind beauty blogger Lucy Edwards shared her heartbreaking story about losing her sight at the age of 17. Lucy joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Tuesday morning to talk about the rare disease that led to her...
