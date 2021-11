We have been quite excited about the upcoming Radiohead box set and art book, Kid A Mnesia, celebrating the 20th and 21st anniversary of their landmark albums from the turn of the century. Asget we sat down with Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood for an upcoming podcast last month, we knew that there was an impending video coming up for the unreleased "Follow Me Around" track from that era. Well, here it is. The video was directed by Us and stars Guy Pearce (of Memento fame). Stay tuned for the Radio Juxtapoz podcast and the Kid A/Amnesiac reissue Kid A Mnesia will be out November 5 via XL!

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO