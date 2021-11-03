CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU says 'alarmed' as state of emergency declared in Ethiopia

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrussels [Belgium], November 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union is very concerned and alarmed by the fact that a six-month state of emergency has been declared in Ethiopia as rebels threaten the capital, the European Commission said on Wednesday. On...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Telegraph

Belarus threatens to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them smuggling 250 migrants into EU

Belarusian troops threatened to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them escorting 250 migrants across the border in a major escalation on the edge of the EU. The incident came as Vladimir Putin signed a deal with Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, that could hand Moscow control of Belarus's borders and give Mr Putin the power to flood Europe with more migrants.
POLITICS
The Independent

Mexican leader: Richest in world should pay to help poorest

Mexico’s president warned Tuesday that the world is sliding from “civilization to barbarity” and called for the thousand richest people, the thousand largest private corporations and the 20 major economies to improve life for the 750 million people now existing on less than $2 dollars a day.Andrés Manuel López Obrador told the U.N. Security Council that this proposal could generate around $1 billion annually, which should go directly to the world’s poorest people “without any intermediaries, through a card or personalized electronic wallet.”In a scathing speech to the U.N.’s most powerful body, the Mexican leader sharply criticized the world’s...
ADVOCACY
ktwb.com

Poland to increase troop numbers on Belarus border to around 10,000

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland is increasing the number of troops on its border with Belarus to around 10,000, its defence minister said on Monday, as the country tries to stem a surge in migration which it blames on Minsk. Hundreds of people from places like Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have...
POLITICS
raleighnews.net

Lithuania building border wall to stop migrants sent by Belarus

VILNIUS, Lithuania: Lithuania has began building the first part of a wall on its border with Belarus aimed at stopping migrants from the Middle East and other areas from entering the country illegally. As of August, more than 4,000 migrants had entered Lithuania from Belarus, while over 5,600 migrants were...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Ethiopia rebels dismiss bloodbath fears as crowds rally for army

Rebels fighting Ethiopia's government have played down reports that they would face a hostile population or cause a "bloodbath" if they advanced into Addis Ababa, even as tens of thousands joined a pro-military rally in the capital on Sunday. Fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and their allies have been locked in a year-long war with the government that has killed thousands and pushed many more into desperate conditions in the vast east African nation. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. But the TPLF and their allies have claimed several victories in recent weeks, taking towns some 400 kilometres from the capital, and have not ruled out marching on Addis Ababa.
PROTESTS
AFP

UN envoy visits Tigray, pleads for humanitarian access

The UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs visited Ethiopia's Tigray region Sunday, pleading for greater access for aid to civilians amid escalating clashes between rebel and government forces. During a visit to Tigrayan capital Mekele, Martin Griffiths met with the region's "de facto authorities" and insisted on "the need for humanitarian access and protection of civilians through all areas under their control," according to a UN spokesperson. Griffiths later returned to Addis Ababa. Other sources said Griffiths was in Mekele at the same time as Olusegun Obasanjo, the African Union's high representative for the Horn of Africa, who was there to meet with Debretsion Gebremichael, head of the Tigray People's Liberation Front.
UNITED NATIONS
AFP

US envoy rules out new Bosnia war

Fears of a new conflict over Bosnia can be ruled out, a senior US diplomat said Monday after meeting the nation's ethnic Serb leader who has been accused of endangering peace. A decade after Bosnia's bloody 1990s war, the international community pressed ethnic Serbs into a joint army with the nation's ethnic Croats and Muslims. But, the Serb member of Bosnia's joint presidency, Milorad Dodik, who has repeatedly threatened secessionist moves, had recently warned the Serbs could pull out of the army and set up their own. Dodik has labelled Bosnia a "failed country" and, also warned ethnic Serbs could withdraw from other joint institutions, including the judiciary and tax system.
POLITICS
The Independent

Poland ups security as migrants mass on border with Belarus

Poland has increased security at its border with Belarus on the European Union’s eastern border, after a large group of migrants in Belarus appeared to be congregating by the frontier, seeking to try to force their way into Poland, officials said Monday.Video footage from Belarusian media showed people using uprooted trees to try to get through a fence. Poland's interior ministry said it had rebuffed an attempt at illegal entry, saying the situation is under control. It posted a video showing migrants trying to force a razor fence barrier and throwing objects at Polish forces lining the fence....
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia's Oromo rebel leader predicts victory 'very soon'

A rebel leader fighting Ethiopia's government has said his troops are near the capital and preparing another attack, predicting the war will end "very soon" as diplomats rush to negotiate a ceasefire. The government has rejected suggestions the rebels are within striking distance of Addis Ababa, but has ordered the capital to prepare to defend itself.
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

EU could pay Belarus to end migrant crisis, Russia suggests

Brussels? migration policies are responsible for a worsening humanitarian crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus, Russia's top diplomat has claimed, saying the EU could hand over cash to Minsk to help resolve the issue. Speaking at a press conference after talks with Vatican representatives on Tuesday, Foreign Minister...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Afghan migrants cross over to EU not only from Belarus, but also from Ukraine: Lukashenko

Minsk [Belarus], November 10 (ANI): Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Afghan migrants cross over to the European Union not only through Belarus but also through other countries, including Ukraine, the Russian state-owned news agency reported. "Now the influx (of migrants) from Afghanistan... has just begun. These Afghans have passed...
IMMIGRATION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sixteen local UN staff detained in Ethiopia, six released: Spokesman

New York [US], November 10 (ANI/Sputnik): A total of 16 local UN staff are currently being detained in Ethiopia, while six others have been released, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday. "The current numbers are that 16 national staff have been detained while six have been released," Dujarric told...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

France To Host Russian Defense And Foreign Ministers For Talks

Senior French officials will host the Russian foreign and defense ministers for talks in Paris on November 12 on Ukraine, Russia's activities in West Africa, and the Iranian nuclear program, the French government announced on November 9. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly will meet...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

OSCE chairperson calls for respecting Human Rights Commitments amid migration crisis

Moscow [Russia], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde called on Belarus and Poland to respect their OSCE commitments on human rights and expressed concerns over the border migration crisis. "Deeply concerned by the situation on the Belarus-Poland border. Migrants and refugees should...
POLITICS
houstonianonline.com

Lithuania declared a state of emergency at the Belarusian border

On Tuesday, the Lithuanian parliament approved the declaration of a state of emergency on the border with Belarus. Report that Lithuanian media. The declaration of a state of emergency allowed border guards to use “mental coercion” and “relative force” to stop migrants trying to cross the border from Belarus. The...
POLITICS

