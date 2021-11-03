U.S. Democrats’ plan boosts EV tax credit eligibility to pricier trucks, SUVs

High-dollar vans, SUVs, and pickups could net $12,500 in incentives under newly proposed change. Revisions for the United States' electric vehicle tax credit are continually being discussed as Build Back Better, the act which contains the language defining the credit, gets closer to a vote in the House of Representatives. As we covered on Tuesday, Toyota and other automakers are not happy about the extra union-built discount that's been proposed. Something else has been altered now, as Reuters reports—the act has raised its price ceiling for vans, SUVs, and pickup trucks to $80,000, up from $64,000, $69,000, and $74,000, respectively.

