Income Tax

U.S. Democrats’ plan boosts EV tax credit eligibility to pricier trucks, SUVs

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Democrats released a revised bill on Wednesday that expands a proposed tax credit of up to $12,500 for electric vehicles to slightly...

Reuters

International opposition mounts over proposed U.S. EV tax credit

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The European Union, Germany, Canada, Japan, Mexico, France, South Korea, Italy and other countries wrote U.S. lawmakers saying a proposed U.S. electric vehicle tax credit violates international trade rules, according to a joint letter made public Saturday. A group of 25 ambassadors to Washington wrote...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

EV Tax Credit, Incentives Included in Biden’s Spending Plan

A spending deal framework being unveiled by the White House today proposes raising the consumer tax credit to as high as $12,500 for vehicles “made in America with American materials and union labor,” according to a fact sheet. The framework also proposes a tax credit that will cut the cost...
ECONOMY
CNET

EV tax credits: House changes Biden's bill to put cash back in EV buyers' pockets

Once again, the electric vehicle tax credit provision in President Biden's Build Back Better bill underwent major changes. In the latest revisions of the bill, House Democrats decided to turn the currently nonrefundable EV tax credit into a refundable credit. What does that mean for you? EV buyers could make up to $12,500 back from the federal government under the right conditions. Read on for the latest.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

$12,500 EV Tax Credit included in revised Biden Build Back Better plan

The $12,500 Electric Vehicle Tax Credit has been included in the most recently revised version of President Biden’s Build Back Better plan, which aims to put America on course to meet climate goals, offer and create millions of good-paying jobs for American workers, and enable more citizens to join the labor force, growing the economy from the ground up.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Washington State
CNET

EV tax credit increase to $12,500: Boost depends on Biden's agenda

President Biden and congressional Democrats remain stalled when it comes to the president's legislative priorities. These include sweeping infrastructure and social investments, perhaps costing up to $2 trillion. What remains unclear is if a $4,500 boost to the federal electric vehicle tax credit will make the cut or not, which would boost the potential credit to $12,500. Scroll down to read about the latest on the tax credit and more.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Detroit News

EV tax credits could win over consumers, but union controversy remains

Washington — Future electric vehicle owners could drive off the lot with an additional $12,500 in their pockets courtesy of their fellow taxpayers under legislation that is nearing the finish line on Capitol Hill after weeks of negotiations. President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday released a framework deal on the...
DETROIT, MI
US News and World Report

12 Automakers Urge California Senators to Oppose Union EV Tax Credit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior executives at 12 major international automakers on Friday urged California's two U.S. senators to oppose a proposal to give union-made electric vehicles an additional $4,500 tax credit. The automakers including Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG, Hyundai Motor Co and BMW AG, which said in 2020 they...
POLITICS
NBC Miami

The Enhanced Child Tax Credit Will Continue for 1 More Year, Per Democrat Spending Plan

The enhanced child tax credit is one of the programs that made the cut as Democrats raced to come to an agreement over a framework for their spending plan. The credit, which was expanded in March by the American Rescue Plan, will be continued through 2022, according to a framework of the now $1.75 trillion proposal released Thursday. The move will ensure that some 39 million families with children receive the benefit for at least one more year.
INCOME TAX
NBC Connecticut

Energy Secretary Defends Tax Credits for EVs Made by Unionized Automakers

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Friday defended the Biden administration's proposal to give tax credits for electric vehicles made by unionized automakers. The proposal could exclude EVs from nonunion Tesla. Elon Musk's Tesla recently surpassed a $1 trillion stock market value, making it more valuable than GM, Ford and several...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Autoblog

U.S. House plan would give EVs a boost but faces opposition

WASHINGTON — A $1.75 trillion Democratic spending proposal could give a big boost to electric vehicles especially to Detroit's Big Three automakers and the U.S. Postal Service, but it faces opposition from Republicans, foreign automakers, Canada and Mexico. The House plan boosts electric vehicle credits to up to $12,500 per...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

House Democrats aim to turn EV tax credit into refundable credit

The electric vehicle tax credits may be on the verge of more drastic changes than we ever expected from President Biden's Build Back Better bill. Late last week, House Democrats shifted language in the legislation once again, and it turns the currently nonrefundable tax credit into a refundable credit. In other words, any EV buyer can actually earn money back on their taxes, should the bill pass as it stands.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Electric Vehicles
Politics
Income Tax
Cars
Democratic Party
Dallas News

Toyota campaigns against union requirement in EV tax credit plan

Toyota is ramping up its pressure campaign against planned federal incentives for union-made electric vehicles this week. The automaker is running ads, including in The Wall Street Journal, urging Americans to call members of Congress and ask them to “apply the electric vehicle tax incentive equally to all EVs assembled by U.S. autoworkers.”
ECONOMY
Truth About Cars

Unfair? Toyota Launches Ad Campaign Opposing EV Tax Credit Scheme

Toyota Motor North America has already voiced its opposition to the proposed EV tax credit scheme tied to the the Democrats’ latest spending bill. This week, it has decided to expand its message by purchasing advertisements in national publications. Starting Tuesday, Toyota will be launching an ad campaign intended to...
ECONOMY
thedrive

Revised EV Tax Credit Could Discount Electric Trucks Costing Up to $80,000

High-dollar vans, SUVs, and pickups could net $12,500 in incentives under newly proposed change. Revisions for the United States' electric vehicle tax credit are continually being discussed as Build Back Better, the act which contains the language defining the credit, gets closer to a vote in the House of Representatives. As we covered on Tuesday, Toyota and other automakers are not happy about the extra union-built discount that's been proposed. Something else has been altered now, as Reuters reports—the act has raised its price ceiling for vans, SUVs, and pickup trucks to $80,000, up from $64,000, $69,000, and $74,000, respectively.
INCOME TAX
101 WIXX

Exclusive-Canada would respond to U.S. tax credits for American built EVs – minister

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada would respond “appropriately” to proposed U.S. electric vehicle tax credits for American-built vehicles, which it says would harm workers on both sides of the border, Innovation and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Thursday. Champagne met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, White House Science Advisor...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Toyota Exec Says EV Tax Credits Are “Bad Public Policy”

The battle for the new EV tax credits is heating up. President Joe Biden’s administration has incorporated higher tax credits in its “Build Back Better” agenda. The legislation would see EVs built in union factories become eligible for an additional $4,500 tax credit on top of the $7,500 available to nonunion-made EVs. However, automakers are becoming increasingly outspoken against the bill.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

EV tax credit could become ‘refundable,’ putting cash in EV buyers’ pockets

One of the most notable portions, for electric vehicle drivers at least, of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan is the introduction of a massive $12,500 EV tax credit that will be offered to those who choose to drive sustainable cars. Now, new language revisions in the bill could see the EV tax credit turn into a “refundable credit,” which would give those who drive EVs an opportunity to receive a refund check that would put cash in their pockets.
INCOME TAX

