South African author Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize winner married Asser Malik in a ceremony, held at her Birmingham home on Tuesday November 9. Love is in the air! Malala Yousafzai, 24, announced that she married Asser Malik in a beautiful ceremony on Tuesday November 9. The activist, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Price in 2014 when she was only 17, announced that she’d gotten hitched in posts on social media. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” she wrote in the caption for the gorgeous photos on Instagram. Asser shared the same photo with just a heart emoji as the caption.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 16 HOURS AGO