CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Afternoon Brief, November 3rd

By Editor
wineindustryadvisor.com
 6 days ago

Without rapid and decisive emissions reductions, our future will be defined by almost unimaginable levels of disruption – with devastating consequences for the wine-producing regions that we love and the wines we produce for people...

wineindustryadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
wineindustryadvisor.com

40th Annual Dan Berger’s International Wine Competition

– The majority of the 18 judges who will evaluate wines at this year’s 40th annual Dan Berger’s International Wine Competition are among the finest winemakers in California. Joining them are senior judge Wilfred Wong of Wine.com, sommelier and educator Traci Dutton, wine columnist Mike Dunne, and Barry Herbst, wine...
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tule Technologies#El Dorado County#Vinepair Podcast#American
franklintownnews.com

Franklin Art Association Meeting November 3rd

The Franklin Art Association will hold its third in-person meeting of the fall season at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, November 3. Our special guest demonstrator will be Dianne Panarelli Miller, a world-renowned artist painting in Canada, Bermuda, and Europe. She is an award-winning Boston-based “Plein Air Painter” of color and light and is a signature member of the New England Plein Air Painters, as well as a “Copley Master,” a honor conferred by the Copley Society, America’s oldest nonprofit art association, on artists who have achieved distinction for the outstanding quality of their work. Panarelli’s approach combines the classic atelier training of the “Boston School” with a mastery of technique of her own personal style expressed through the harmony of color and design. Her work encompasses landscapes, cityscapes, portraits and still lifes.
VISUAL ART
wineindustryadvisor.com

Beringer Bros. Celebrates Inaugural Year as the Official Wine of the CMA Awards

NAPA, CA, November 3, 2021 – For the first time ever, Beringer Bros. Spirit Barrel Aged Wines joins forces with the Country Music Association to celebrate Country Music’s Biggest Night™ as the Official Wine of “The 55th Annual CMA Awards.” Beringer Bros. wines will be exclusively poured at the November 10, 2021 event, with nominees and guests at the Bridgestone Arena enjoying 2019 Beringer Bros. Bourbon Barrel Aged Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon, served throughout the awards ceremony. Nominees, presenters, and performers will also receive personalized bottles of Beringer Bros. wine, gifted in celebration of the biggest night in Country Music to toast their accomplishments and peers!
NAPA, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

World Renowned Sherry Producer Celebrates Sherry Week by Bringing Sherry “Back to the Bar”

The House of Lustau, one of the world’s leading producers of sherry wine, is celebrating this year’s Sherry Week from November 8-14 by welcoming sherry back to the bar!. The House of Lustau dates back to 1896 when Mr. José Ruiz-Berdejo began cultivating the vines of his family’s state in his spare time. In 1931, his daughter María Ruiz-Berdejo Alberti, acquired a small winery and from there, The House of Lustau came to be. Since then, they have been awarded multiple medals and trophies, including Best Sherry Producer twice by the International Wine & Spirits Competition. Today, Bodegas Lustau is imported by Europvin USA and considered a world-class benchmark for top-quality wines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Jobs
wineindustryadvisor.com

Napa Valley’s RD Winery Releases Its First High-End Wine Tier

Khoai wines feature two quintessential Sonoma Valley varietals, pinot noir and chardonnay from acclaimed Gap’s Crown Vineyard and Durell Vineyard. NAPA VALLEY, Calif., November 3, 2021 – RD Winery, Napa’s first Vietnamese-owned winery, announces the release of Khoai, a new wine tier in its Hundred Knot collection. The first two Khoai releases include a pinot noir sourced from Gap’s Crown Vineyard and a chardonnay sourced from Durell Vineyard. A Napa Valley Oakville Ranch cabernet sauvignon will be released in 2022. Each Khoai wine is a delicately crafted expression that celebrates vineyards in Sonoma and Napa Valley with a history of producing the highest-caliber fruit and extraordinary wines. RD Winery is known for making wines that are complex and terroir-driven, and Khoai marks the release of the winery’s first high-end wines.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Taste the Past, Present, and Future of Wine at Dutton Estate Winery’s Barrel to Bottle Bash

– Dutton Estate Winery will host its first “Barrel to Bottle Bash” on Saturday, December 4th, from 2 pm-4:30 pm. Guests will taste barrel to bottle flights of select single-vineyard wines, experiencing the life cycle of wine from a premier producer of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Syrah in the Russian River Valley. The event will also be an exercise in a return to events after an eighteen-month pause.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Sovereign Brands Introduces Limited Edition Holiday Gift Sets

Exclusive gift sets will be available for Luc Belaire and Bumbu Rum. – Sovereign Brands is pleased to announce limited-edition Luc Belaire and Bumbu Rum gift sets, available for purchase now through the end of the year at local liquor stores throughout the U.S. This is the first time that Luc Belaire and Bumbu glassware will be available to purchase.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Rapidly Growing Wine Company Wander + Ivy Will Donate 100,000 Meals to Children and Families in 2021

In alignment with its core values, Wander + Ivy chooses Feeding America and Colorado Feeding Kids as beneficiaries for their end-of-year charitable giving. Denver, Nov. 3, 2021 – Wander + Ivy, the premium and organic single serve wine brand, will donate 1 percent of all sales this year to Feeding America and Colorado Feeding Kids, providing 100,000 healthy meals to families in need.
CHARITIES
wineindustryadvisor.com

JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery Community Grants Applications Now Open to Local Schools and Non-Profits

Grants Provide Youth Programs, Social Services, and Community Initiatives with Critical Financial Assistance and Educational Resources. – JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery today announced that its 2021-2022 Community Grants applications are now live. JUSTIN will award a total of $250,000 in grants, of which $50,000 will be specifically reserved for schools in the community, building on its long-standing commitment to invest in the individuals and organizations that make the communities it serves a better place to live, work, and play.
EDUCATION
wineindustryadvisor.com

Le Grand Courtâge Ready for a Sparkling Holiday Season with Intention

French Sparkling Wine Brand Brings Joy to Consumers with Product, Programming, and Price. Le Grand Courtâge, the independent female owned and managed premium French Sparkling Wine brand, today reports the successful start of a busy holiday season with ample stateside inventory, consumer-driven programs, and locked-pricing through Dec 31, 2021. In...
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

SupPlant’s Plant Sensors Replace Grape Pressure Chamber

Israel, November 3rd, 2021 — Dr. Yishai Netzer, an expert on applied physiology and development of skilled irrigation methods for wine grapes, recently completed a revolutionary irrigation experiment concluding that in 90% of cases, SupPlant’s smart plant sensors can showcase the vine’s stem water potential just as well as a pressure chamber.
INDUSTRY
Robb Report

11 Outstanding Reds From Famed Napa Winemakers That Won’t Break the Bank

No one in their right mind would see good fortune in 20 months of a global pandemic. Yet for those of us—to be perfectly honest—for whom relief comes in the form of a glass of wine at the end of the day, there’s been a silver lining. As dinner shifted from restaurant dining rooms to takeout and delivery, and winery shopping went online, patterns emerged that made it a little easier to ride out the pain. Bottles from restaurant wine lists became available with that takeout, and the wine options delivery companies offered became almost endless. Savvy vintners started beaming...
DRINKS
Robb Report

12 Stellar Wines to Bring to Your Roaring ’20s Holiday Party

Whether it’s the 1920s or the 2020s, as party season commences, a timeless question remains: What bottle of wine should you bring your host? Plenty of practical considerations arise while mulling your pick. How much should you drop? Pitfalls lurk at both extremes—too little and you’re a cheapskate or not doing as well as everyone thinks; too much and you risk showboating. Try to target the range the host typically drinks and serves. And if you don’t know, scan their Instagram posts or chat them up about recent bottles you both enjoyed to glean some intel. Then there’s the moment...
NFL
Only In Louisiana

Choose From More Than 15 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Elsie’s Plate And Pie In Louisiana

Sometimes, all you need is a big slice of homemade pie, and just for a moment, all of your troubles fade away. Whether you prefer apple, cherry, chocolate, or key lime, pie is comfort food at its finest, especially for those with a sweet tooth. When the urge to splurge on a slice of pie […] The post Choose From More Than 15 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Elsie’s Plate And Pie In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
wineindustryadvisor.com

Villapudua Provides Equity and Financial Relief for California’s Wine Industry

November 8th – LODI – Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua (D-Stockton) celebrated the signing of Assembly Bill (AB) 239, which allows customers of wineries and tasting rooms to purchase a refill of their personal wine containers. “It’s too often argued that environmental policies come at the cost of our business community,” said...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy