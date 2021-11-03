Afternoon Brief, November 3rd

The Franklin Art Association will hold its third in-person meeting of the fall season at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, November 3. Our special guest demonstrator will be Dianne Panarelli Miller, a world-renowned artist painting in Canada, Bermuda, and Europe. She is an award-winning Boston-based “Plein Air Painter” of color and light and is a signature member of the New England Plein Air Painters, as well as a “Copley Master,” a honor conferred by the Copley Society, America’s oldest nonprofit art association, on artists who have achieved distinction for the outstanding quality of their work. Panarelli’s approach combines the classic atelier training of the “Boston School” with a mastery of technique of her own personal style expressed through the harmony of color and design. Her work encompasses landscapes, cityscapes, portraits and still lifes.

