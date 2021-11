Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians franchise brings together artists of all kinds in conversation — from Taylor Swift sitting down with Paul McCartney in London to Erykah Badu and Summer Walker going deep on love, songwriting, and UFOs. Here, the artists ask the questions, making for intimate conversations about music, life, inspiration, and creativity, forging connections live and in person. Now, with our Musicians on Musicians podcast, presented by Allstate, you can hear those connections being made. When Kehlani was growing up in Oakland in the 2000s, Alicia Keys was part of the soundtrack to her life. Kehlani would go on to a career...

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO