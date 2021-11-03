CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portugal’s president to dissolve parliament

Cover picture for the articleLISBON (Reuters) – Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s consultative body, the Council fo...

The Independent

Mexican leader: Richest in world should pay to help poorest

Mexico’s president warned Tuesday that the world is sliding from “civilization to barbarity” and called for the thousand richest people, the thousand largest private corporations and the 20 major economies to improve life for the 750 million people now existing on less than $2 dollars a day.Andrés Manuel López Obrador told the U.N. Security Council that this proposal could generate around $1 billion annually, which should go directly to the world’s poorest people “without any intermediaries, through a card or personalized electronic wallet.”In a scathing speech to the U.N.’s most powerful body, the Mexican leader sharply criticized the world’s...
Poland to increase troop numbers on Belarus border to around 10,000

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland is increasing the number of troops on its border with Belarus to around 10,000, its defence minister said on Monday, as the country tries to stem a surge in migration which it blames on Minsk. Hundreds of people from places like Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have...
Portugal faces snap election as parliament rejects draft budget

Portugal’s parliament has rejected the minority Socialist government’s proposed state budget for 2022, a move expected to trigger an early election and put a brake on the country’s post-pandemic recovery plans. After weeks of negotiations, the moderate Socialists were deserted by their hard-left allies from the Communist party and the...
Germany's Merkel on 2015 migrant influx: 'we managed it'

Chancellor Angela Merkel has a positive verdict on the influx of migrants to Germany in 2015 and 2016 as she prepares to step down: “We managed it.”Merkel became the face of a welcoming approach to migrants as people fleeing conflicts in Syria and elsewhere trekked across the Balkans. More than 1 million asylum-seekers entered Germany in 2015-16. The chancellor insisted repeatedly that “we will manage” the arrivals, but ran into resistance both at home and among European partners. Merkel is expected to leave office in the coming weeks after 16 years in power. She is preparing to step down...
Portugal’s president calls a snap election on Jan. 30

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is to hold a snap election for a new parliament and government on Jan. 30. Portugal’s president on Thursday announced he is dissolving parliament, following the minority Socialist government’s defeat in a key vote on the country’s spending plans. The announcement was widely expected. The head of state had previously said Portugal would go to the ballot box two years ahead of schedule if the government’s 2022 state budget proposal was rejected by parliament, which happened last week. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa made the announcement in a televised address to the nation.
Coup puts into question Sudan’s debt cancellation, France says

PARIS (Reuters) – France said on Friday the coup in Sudan had put into question the process that would have seen France cancel some $5 billion debt it was owed by the African country. “It is clear that the strength of the coup of October 25 by the military puts...
Negotiations over Sudan coup reach “semi-deadlock” – sources

CAIRO (Reuters) – Negotiations for a resolution of Sudan’s political crisis following a coup last week have reached “semi-deadlock” after the military refused a return to a democratic transition, two sources from the ousted government said on Saturday. The sources said the military had also tightened restrictions on ousted Prime...
Analysis-Valuing Argentina’s peso: It could cost the Peronists an election

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s embattled currency could cost the ruling Peronist party an election – and its key majority in the Senate. The peso, on par with the U.S. dollar two decades ago, is now officially worth just one cent. Go to the popular local black market for dollars – which has flourished amid tight capital controls – and it’s worth just half that amount again.
European court says two Polish judges’ right to fair hearing was breached

WARSAW (Reuters) -Two Polish judges’ right to a fair hearing was violated after they had job applications blocked, Europe’s top human rights court said on Monday, in a ruling that questioned the independence of Poland’s judiciary. The decision was the latest blow to Poland in an international row over the...
Czech president asks election winner to form new government

The Czech Republic’s president on Tuesday asked the leader of the winning coalition in last month’s parliamentary election to form a new government.President Milos Zeman who is currently hospitalized, said in a statement that he approached Petr Fiala, the coalition’s candidate for the post of the prime minister, to lead negotiations with representatives of the parties elected to the lower house of Parliament in the Oct. 8-9 vote “with a goal to create a new government.”Zeman asked Fiala to inform him about the results of the negotiations.In the Czech Republic, the president usually selects the election winner to...
North Macedonia's PM to delay resignation - media

SARAJEVO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who announced his resignation over poor results in a local vote last month, will stay on in the job until the political situation stabilises, media reported on Wednesday. Zaev's ruling SDSM party made the decision on Tuesday night, reacting...
Belarus threatens to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them smuggling 250 migrants into EU

Belarusian troops threatened to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them escorting 250 migrants across the border in a major escalation on the edge of the EU. The incident came as Vladimir Putin signed a deal with Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, that could hand Moscow control of Belarus's borders and give Mr Putin the power to flood Europe with more migrants.
Thousands protest results of Georgia's local elections

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Thousands of opposition supporters filled the street outside Georgia’s national parliament building Sunday to protest municipal election results that gave the country's ruling party a near-sweep. Candidates of the Georgian Dream party won 19 of the 20 municipal elections in runoff votes on Saturday, including the...
Sosu’s arrest brouhaha deepens division in Parliament

The Minority and Majority caucuses in Parliament have clashed over the police’s resolve to bring in Minority MP for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, for questioning. After failing to arrest the MP at a demonstration on October 25, 2021, police wrote to the Speaker of Parliament to release the MP. The...
CEO of Peru’s largest copper miner seeks ‘common ground’ after protests

AQUIA, Peru (Reuters) – The head of Antamina, Peru’s largest copper producer, looked to defuse tensions with rural community protesters on Friday, addressing residents in a town-hall meeting after a blockade forced the mining firm to suspend operations last week. Victor Gobitz, head of Antamina, part-owned by Glencore Plc and...
Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega, who won a fourth consecutive presidential term on Monday, has been cracking down on the opposition for months. In recent months, six more opposition presidential hopefuls were among nearly 40 people detained by Ortega's government for threatening Nicaragua's "sovereignty."
