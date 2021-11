“Star Trek: Prodigy” has been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus. Series executive producer Heather Kadin had previously said the show would return for a second season, but it had not been officially confirmed until now. The renewal news comes after the show has aired only three episodes, including the two-part series premiere. New episodes of the first half of Season 1 will continue to roll out weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 18. The remaining five episodes of the first half will resume airing weekly on Thursday, Jan. 6. The remaining 10 episodes of Season 1 will air later in 2022...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO