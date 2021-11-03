Holiday Tradition Returning to State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — A family holiday tradition continues at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center and it’s bigger and better than ever! The show will feature singing snowmen (over 20’ tall), a life-sized Nativity, Candyland, a giant American flag, and a spectacular 240 ft. wall of lights, making it the largest synchronized show in Central Indiana. This dazzling light display will be open from 6 until 10 pm, November 12 through January 2, 2022.
Families have their own traditions and ways to celebrate holidays that ensure a sense of belonging and comfort. Gathering with family, and participating in certain rituals, makes the group complete. November and December host many celebrations including Hanukkah, Diwali, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Years Day. We asked these families...
GREENVILLE — The fifth annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. This celebration of small local businesses will be a rain or shine event with free admission to the craft show.
For the first time since March 2020, the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music performed live at the Rowan County Arts Center. The next live performance will be the end of semester show and is scheduled for Tuesday, November 30, at the Morehead Conference Center.
Although the holidays the modern era go hand-in-hand with gifted Apple products and photos taken on everything but film, tradition and history can still hold a place in the festivities. Since the 19th century, when Christmas trees began to gain popularity, Christmas, in particular, has grown more and more commercialized,...
HAMBURG, N.Y. — With Halloween now behind us, it’s time to think about Christmas in the Country. Sorry Thanksgiving!. Christmas in the Country is a four-day shopping bonanza that has Western New Yorkers circling the first weekend in November on their calendar every year. It is held at the Event Center at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg.
PLYMOUTH — Holiday magic returns to Plymouth’s historic downtown on Dec. 2, 3 and 4 when the Plymouth Improvement Committee (PIC) hosts its 6th annual “Christmas in the Village” outdoor marketplace and street fair. The marketplace will feature more than 80 vendors of handmade, Ohio-made crafts, décor, foods and more....
WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 4pm to 7pm, on the Wilmington Town Common. Santa will arrive at 5:45pm to light up the Common for the holiday season. This annual popular event, sponsored by the Wilmington...
» Admission is $5 per person for a round trip ($4 one-way) ticket on the chairlift. » For more information, call 276-940-2674. Gas up your car and take a trip to “The Tunnel.”. It’s time for the annual holiday light show at Natural Tunnel State Park between Duffield and Clinchport in Scott...
Carmel, Ind. — With Christmas less than two months around the corner, Carmel Christkindlmarkt 2021 is ramping up for an exciting winter season!. The holidays are more magical than ever in Indiana. Old-world holiday charm returns to Carmel, Indiana, at the Carmel Christkindlmarkt (pronounced Chris-t-Kindle-Mark-t) opening Nov. 20. Find the Carmel Christkindlmarkt at Carter Green, between the Palladium concert hall and the Tarkington theater.
Hundreds of ghouls, superheroes and princesses snaked through the gym, hallways and classrooms at Indian Lake Elementary School Friday as the ILES Halloween Parade and parties returned to (para)normal. Nearly 40 businesses and organizations passed out goodies to students during the annual ILES Halloween Parade. Students filed into the gym by grade levels and “trick or treated” past all the groups handing out candy. Then they returned to their classrooms for Halloween parties with snacks, games and crafts, led by helpers from the ILHS Laker Leadership Council. Parents sent in games, snacks and crafts to make the afternoon a success. Last year, the ILES Halloween Parade was cancelled in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. (INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS PHOTOS)
Since the Town of Carefree last honored our Veterans in the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion in the Carefree Desert Gardens in 2019, much has changed, but some things remain the same. Over time and generations, traditions bind us together. Traditions comfort us and serve to cement our common values, even when those traditions are sometimes interrupted.
A favorite family holiday tradition of the Triad returns with a production of A Christmas Carol with many actors attendees have come to know participating in the revived spectacular. Seven years after the North Carolina Shakespeare Festival closed the curtain on its last show — actor, director, and producer Meredith...
In three days, there will be zombies, vampires, werewolves, princesses, witches, ghosts, superheroes and video-game legends roaming our streets, invading our mall and haunting church parking lots. These creatures are not in search of brains or souls but instead, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers bars and other highly regarded Halloween...
Spectators, many in spooky attire, lined the streets of downtown Wood River on Saturday morning for the return of the Halloween parade. After a year off in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, crowds returned once more to watch more than 50 units, including floats, athletic teams and school bands. Wood River Fire Department Capt. Brian Crawford tells the Big Z five or six area fire departments joined in the 1 1/2-hour procession, which started at Sixth Street Park, went down Ferguson Avenue, turned at Wood River Avenue and ended at the Round House.
The Halloween Costume Contest brought out the College’s most fun and frightening student creations!. One can hardly believe that it’s been two years since the last time Otis College hosted the famed Halloween Costume Contest, sponsored by the Campus Activities Board (CAB). But with COVID-19 precautions ensuring a safe return to campus this fall, and the reappearance of some of our happy traditions, the Costume Contest was back, and brought out some scary, funny, and super creative ensembles by student participants! See the slideshow below for their clever disguises!
The City of Fulton is gearing up for the annual Fulton Christmas Walk, and volunteers are needed for a mainstay of the event!. A live nativity scene will be part of the Christmas Walk December 3, and volunteers of all ages are needed to portray the characters in the display. Volunteers will be asked to take part in the scene for 30 minutes, and costumes, music and background props are provided. The live nativity will be on the northeast lawn of the old Drives Bulding across the street from the de Immigrant windmill.
Despite tradition, not everyone wants a big bird on the table accompanied by mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and deviled eggs. Some opt for an alternative holiday meal. "It's like Thanksgiving repeated itself," said Jerre Schott. "It's a lot of work and it's the exact same food but with different decor around the table."
Make your list and check it (off) twice at the Holiday Shopping Fair at South Florida Fairgrounds. The event is November 20-21, 2021 in West Palm Beach. It’s the perfect opportunity for you to get your holiday shopping done early this year!. Enjoy hundreds of vendors at this two-day outdoor...
