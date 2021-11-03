Holiday Tradition Returning to State Fairgrounds

Hundreds of ghouls, superheroes and princesses snaked through the gym, hallways and classrooms at Indian Lake Elementary School Friday as the ILES Halloween Parade and parties returned to (para)normal. Nearly 40 businesses and organizations passed out goodies to students during the annual ILES Halloween Parade. Students filed into the gym by grade levels and “trick or treated” past all the groups handing out candy. Then they returned to their classrooms for Halloween parties with snacks, games and crafts, led by helpers from the ILHS Laker Leadership Council. Parents sent in games, snacks and crafts to make the afternoon a success. Last year, the ILES Halloween Parade was cancelled in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. (INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS PHOTOS)

