We’re living in a multi cloud world. Indeed, it may feel strange these days to consider using just a single cloud, given all the potential advantages (like increased workload reliability and cost savings) to be gleaned from a multi cloud architecture. But, just because almost everyone else is using more than one cloud doesn’t mean that multicloud is right for everyone. Sometimes, a single cloud architecture is the way to go. When comparing single cloud vs. multi cloud, here are five signs that a single cloud is right for your organization.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO