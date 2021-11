In Pennsylvania, a Black man says a group of white men racially attacked him as he tried to get his white friend, who was drinking too much, home from a parking lot. According to Penn Live, Kevin Maxson, who happens to be an activist in the Harrisburg area, says he was at the Roadhouse Café Bar and Grill in Swatara Township on Friday night when he was attacked in the parking lot by several white men.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO