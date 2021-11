FAT Brands Inc. has hired its first chief real estate officer, Justin Nedelman, who was previously the CEO of Eureka Restaurant Group LLC, where he led the company from its inception in 2009 through growth until his departure in January 2021. Overseeing the real estate of FAT Brands' growing portfolio of over 2,100 restaurants, Nedelman will help support organic growth with existing franchisees while also spearheading further real estate expansion across the brands' 15 concepts, according to a company press release.

