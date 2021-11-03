CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Centre reduces excise duty on petrol, diesel on Diwali eve; states urged to bring down VAT

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): In a significant decision, the Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend. The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

India cuts fuel taxes before Diwali holiday spending

The Indian government has sought to ease expenses for consumers by lowering petrol and diesel taxes following spiraling costs that drove fuel pricing to hit all-time highs. The lowering of taxes was a step by New Delhi to "further spur the overall economic cycle," according to the government. Petrol taxes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

India invites GCC Nations to invest in sustainable energy sectors

Dubai [UAE], November 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): India invited the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries yesterday to invest in the sustainable energy sectors in the country, which is one of the major focus areas of the government. Addressing the representatives of the GCC countries at India pavilion EXPO2020 Dubai, Vipul, Joint...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Mobile payments firm Paytm kicks off India's biggest IPO

India's biggest-ever initial public offering opened Monday with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly $2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings. Paytm is backed by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma's Ant Group, Japan's SoftBank and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which together own around a third of the company. The firm was founded barely a decade ago by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who says he learned English by listening to rock music. He was ranked India's youngest dollar billionaire four years ago at the age of 38 and now has a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes. He owns a nearly 14-percent stake.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vat#Excise#Diwali#Ani#The Finance Ministry#Indian#The Government Of India
albuquerqueexpress.com

Turkish nuts firm eyes business expansion in China through 4th CIIE

ANKARA, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- As the newcomer to the China International Import Expo (CIIE), the leading Turkish company Unal Dried Nuts is aspiring to make the most of it. Scheduled to run from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai, the fourth CIIE is believed to enable the Turkish company to boost its sales and enlarge operations in a market growingly interested in healthy products.
ECONOMY
FOX40

Australia putting $738M into low emissions investment fund

Australia’s prime minister on Wednesday launched a billion Australian dollar ($738 million) investment fund to fast-track emerging low emissions technologies including carbon capture and storage as he bolsters his government’s green credentials ahead of elections due within months.
AGRICULTURE
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's factory gate prices rise in October

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's factory prices continued to pick up in October due to the combined impact of international factors and the tight domestic supply of key energy and raw materials, official data showed Wednesday. The producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory...
BUSINESS
AFP

China's slowdown raises questions for global economy

The Chinese economy, weighed down by electricity shortages and a vast real estate crisis, has lost its luster recently, to the point where economists are starting to question its impact on the global growth it has helped drive for more than 20 years. The difficulties of the real estate sector in China triggered by the troubles of giant Evergrande could pose risks for the world economy and affect the United States, the Federal Reserve warned in its report on financial stability released Monday. That is a marked change of tone from September, when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell still believed the world's largest economy was not really directly exposed to difficulties in China. Evergrande, estimated to be worth some 260 billion euros, is one of the biggest companies in China. Its financial situation is closely scrutinized because its collapse would deal a serious blow to the growth of the Asian giant.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
albuquerqueexpress.com

US-based Amneal Pharmaceuticals acquires India's Punishka Healthcare for Rs 700 crores

Bridgewater (New Jersey) [US], November 9 (ANI): The United States-based Amneal Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday announced that it has acquired India's Puniska Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. for a total value of USD 93 million (approximately 700 crore rupees). As per the company release, the acquisition significantly enhances Amneal's injectables manufacturing infrastructure, capabilities,...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's PPI up 13.5 pct in October

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 13.5 percent year on year in October, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Wednesday. The figure went up from the 10.7 percent year-on-year increase registered in...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

S Korea-Chile to boost low-carbon hydrogen energy cooperation

Seoul [South Korea], November 10 (ANI/Global Economic): South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Park Ki-young, 2nd Vice Minister of Trade, and Juan Carlos Jobet, Chile's Minister of Energy and Minister of Mining, signed 'Korea-Chile low-carbon hydrogen cooperation MOU' and decided to strengthen bilateral cooperation on hydrogen energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

People ‘unvaccinated by choice’ in Singapore no longer can receive free covid-19 treatment

Eighty-five percent of people in Singapore eligible for coronavirus vaccines are fully vaccinated, and 18 percent have received booster shots. But the Singaporean government said Monday that it will no longer cover the medical costs of people “unvaccinated by choice,” who make up the bulk of remaining new coronavirus cases and covid-19 hospitalizations in the city-state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mining.com

Investors pushed mining giants to quit coal. Now it’s backfiring

It was supposed to be a big win for climate activists: another of the world’s most powerful mining companies had caved to investor demands that it stop digging up coal. Instead, Anglo American Plc’s strategy reversal has become a case study for unintended consequences. Its exit has transformed mines that were scheduled for eventual closure into the engine room for a growth-hungry coal business.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Boom Bust explores whether China could ever quit coal

China's imports of coal in October nearly doubled year-on-year as the nation turned to the fossil fuel to fight surging energy prices. This comes as world leaders put pressure on countries to turn to clean energy. Boom Bust talks to Octavio Marenzi of Opimas LLC and Todd Horwitz of Bubba...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy