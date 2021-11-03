CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Sun Life Q3 profit climbs from year ago on new business, AUM growth

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (Reuters) – Sun Life Financial on Wednesday beat analyst estimates for third-quarter core profit, which rose from a year earlier due...

ZDNet

Coinbase posts "strong" but lower-than-expected Q3 earnings with profits up nearly 400% from last year

Coinbase Global reported "strong" but lower-than-expected third-quarter financial results Tuesday. The Wilmington, Del.-based trading platform for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies reported a non-GAAP net profit of $406 million, or $1.62 per share, up nearly 400% from the previous year, on revenue of $1.3 billion. Wall Street had expected earnings of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
mix929.com

ABN Amro considers share buyback as Q3 profit thumps expectations

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – ABN Amro said on Wednesday it was looking to buy back its shares, as the Dutch bank reported an unexpected 14% increase in third-quarter net profit helped by economic recovery and the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns. ABN’s net profit of 343 million euros ($396.3 million) for the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

ITV Posts 32 Percent Ad Revenue Jump in Third Quarter, Forecasts Full-Year Record

U.K. TV giant ITV said its third-quarter total advertising revenue jumped 32 percent after a 29 percent increase in the first half of 2021. In its financial update on Wednesday, the company also reported an increase in total revenue for the first nine months of the year, including at production arm ITV Studios, and provided an update on its streaming business. The company touted that its total external revenue for the first nine months of 2021 hit 2.38 billion pounds ($3.22 billion) rose 28 percent over the same period in 2020 and 8 percent over the comparable period in pre-coronavirus pandemic year...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

SmileDirectClub stock down more than 20% after wider loss, lower sales for Q3

SmileDirectClub Inc. shares tanked more than 20% in the extended session Monday after the maker of clear plastic aligners reported a wider quarterly loss and sales missed the mark, saying it ran against macroeconomic headwinds. SmileDirect lost $89 million, or 23 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with $13 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 18% to $138 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 14 cents a share on sales of $183 million. "We are disappointed with our third-quarter results driven by the macroeconomic headwinds that are influencing the spending of our core demographic," Chief Executive David Katzman said in a statement. The company guided for full-year 2021 revenue in a range between $630 million and $650 million. The analysts surveyed by FactSet expect 2021 revenue around $758 million. SmileDirect shares ended the regular trading day flat.
STOCKS
madison

Alliant Energy reports Q3 earnings up from a year ago

Alliant Energy Corp. on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $259 million. On a per-share basis, the Madison-based company said it had profit of $1.02 vs 98 cents a share a year ago. The electric and gas utility parent company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period. Alliant Energy...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
rubbernews.com

BorgWarner profits slip in Q3, acquires EV business

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.—Production pauses and increased commodity costs hit BorgWarner Inc.'s bottom line in the third quarter, but the automotive supplier also reported making strides toward the goal of electrifying its business. The Auburn Hills, Mich.-based company had adjusted operating income of $311 million on net sales of $3.4 billion...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
jwnenergy.com

Calfrac Well Services reports Q3 loss, revenue more than doubles from year ago

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. reported a loss in its latest quarter as its revenue more than doubled compared with a year ago. The oilfield services company says it lost $1.5 million or four cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $50 million or $17.20 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
mobileworldlive.com

Airtel profit climbs

Bharti Airtel recorded double-digit increases in mobile revenue in India and Africa in its fiscal Q2 (to end-September), fuelling profit growth. Net profit of INR11.3 billion ($151.6 million) overturned a loss of INR7.6 billion in the same period in 2020. Revenue of INR283.3 billion was up 13 per cent. In...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Bank of China’s Q3 net profit climbs 13.2%

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Bank of China Ltd (BoC), the country’s fourth-biggest lender by assets, on Friday reported a 13.2% increase in third-quarter net profit. Net profit for the July-September period was 50.71 billion yuan ($7.93 billion), up from 44.79 billion a year earlier. The bank said its net interest margin...
WORLD
jwnenergy.com

Crescent Point reports Q3 profit up from year ago as energy prices surge

Crescent Point Energy Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $77.5 million, up from $500,000 a year earlier, helped by higher energy prices and increased production. The company says the profit amounted to 13 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. Oil and gas sales totalled $826.7 million, up from $437.0 million a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
gizmochina.com

Samsung sees record sales and new 3 year high operating profit in Q3 2021

Earlier today (28th October 2021), Samsung Electronics have revealed its financial report for the third quarter of this year, which showcased its strong performance especially with its semiconductor business booming. In the period between July and September, the South Korean tech giant’s net profits rose by a sizeable 31.3 percent,...
BUSINESS
TheWrap

Amazon Stock Sinks as Q3 Profits Are Cut in Half From Last Year

Amazon stock sunk like a stone Thursday afternoon on news that the company’s third-quarter profits were half of last year’s, and the online-retail giant missed Wall Street’s targets. Making matters worse, Amazon’s new CEO Andy Jassy warned of “several billion dollars of additional costs” for the upcoming holiday season, pointing to a labor shortage and supply chain issues.
STOCKS
kdal610.com

Japan’s Takeda half-year profit climbs, announces share buyback

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Thursday that its half-year profit rose 61% as the drugmaker tries to wring synergies out of its acquisition of Shire Plc. Operating profit was 346 billion yen ($3.05 billion) in the six months through Sept. 30, the drugmaker said, compared with 215.6 billion yen a year earlier. Takeda reiterated its full-year operating profit forecast at 488 billion yen. That compares with a consensus forecast of 509.2 billion yen, according to a Refinitiv poll of 13 analysts.
MARKETS
beckershospitalreview.com

Centene reports revenue, profit growth since Q3 2020

Centene reported consistent growth and an optimistic outlook on the year in its third quarter earnings report, released Oct. 26. 1. Total revenue grew 11 percent year over year to $32.4 billion. The company said the growth was due to Medicaid and Medicare membership development and kickstarting two key North Carolina contracts.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

