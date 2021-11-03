The Toyota Tacozilla camper's price point may surprise you

Maybe it’s a result of the pandemic, or maybe it’s representative of another problem, but car thefts, including pickup trucks, are on the rise. Every year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) puts out a list of the most stolen cars in the country. They just released the report for 2020, and it shows that car thefts are up – in fact, they’re way up, at 11%. David Glawe, the president and CEO of the NICB, blames the ongoing pandemic. He said, “Auto thefts saw a dramatic increase in 2020 versus 2019 in part due to the pandemic, an economic downturn, law enforcement realignment, depleted social and schooling programs, and, in still too many cases, owner complacency.”
Comments / 2