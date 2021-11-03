HBO Max and Discovery+ may combine to form a mega streaming service

Ever since its launch in May 2020, HBO Max has given its subscribers access to a ridiculous amount of movies ranging from black-and-white classics to modern action thrill rides and literally everything in between. But sometimes finding the best movies streaming on HBO Max is a not-so-simple task, not because there is a lack of titles but instead because there is just so much there (and not in a quantity of over quality way either). Below is a rather comprehensive guide to the best streaming options on the popular platform as well as how you can watch them with nothing more than a simple click. There’s a whole lot of movies to cover here, so let’s jump right in…

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO