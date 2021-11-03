CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trane Technologies, impacted by project delays, falls short on earnings in Q3

By John Downey
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trane Technologies missed earnings expectations in a third quarter marked by continued inflation and hurt by about $150 million in project delays caused mainly by supply-chain issues. “Global supply chains, logistics systems and labor markets remain tight, and inflation is persistent,” CEO David Regnery told analysts today on the...

Charlotte Business Journal

Duke Energy posts solid Q3 earnings despite $165M charge from coal-ash ruling

Duke Energy Corp. reported solid third-quarter earnings as overall power demand returned to pre-Covid levels. It beat analysts’ expectations for earnings despite delivering lower-than-expected revenue. The company took a $165 million charge against earnings due to the South Carolina Supreme Court ruling that its Carolinas utilities cannot recover about $180...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Trane, Inc. (TT) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Trane, Inc. (NYSE: TT) reported Q3 EPS of $1.80, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $1.79. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion.
STOCKS
chaindrugreview.com

CVS’ Q3 sales and earnings top projections

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health beat Wall Street’s projections for third quarter sales and earnings, and again lifted its full-year guidance as store traffic rose for prescriptions and COVID-19 shots. Adjusted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30 jumped 18.7% from a year earlier to $1.97, topping...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Charlotte Business Journal

Sealed Air reports reports strong quarter despite challenges with supply chain, inflation

As Sealed Air Corp. reported strong earnings in the third quarter — despite issues with the supply chain and inflation — the company also announced the sale of its Reflectix Inc. business. “We’re innovating in smart packaging, incorporating digital technology in delivering supply-chain efficiency (and) sustainability in brand engagement with...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
sgbonline.com

Bogs Q3 Sales Impacted By Production And Shipping Delays

Weyco Group Inc. reported net sales for the third quarter of 2021 rose 16.2 percent to $61.8 million compared to third quarter 2020 net sales of $53.2 million. Operating earnings were $6.7 million for the quarter compared to operating losses of $3.8 million in last year’s third quarter. Net earnings rose to $5.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, from net losses of $5.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Activision Blizzard Earnings Beat in Q3; Holiday Quarter Guidance Falls Short

Investing.com - Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) reported Tuesday third-quarter results that beat analysts' forecasts and in-line revenue following a slowdown in monthly active users amid the reopening of the economy. Activision Blizzard shares gained 0.89% in after-hours trade following the report. Activision Blizzard announced earnings per share of 72 cents on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Akamai Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akamai Technologies their estimated earnings by 4.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.39, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Mosaic stock drops more than 5% after Q3 earnings fall short

Shares of Mosaic Co. dropped more than 5% in the extended session Monday after the producer of potash and phosphate fertilizers missed FactSet consensus on its third-quarter adjusted profit and sales. Mosaic said it earned $372 million, or 97 cents a share, in the third quarter, swinging from a loss of $6.2 million, or 2 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $1.35 a share. Revenue rose 44% to $3.4 billion, the company said, "as stronger pricing more than offset lower volumes." Analysts polled by FactSet expected Mosaic to report adjusted EPS of $1.55 a share on sales of $3.7 billion. Mosaic said that "strong" pricing of agricultural commodities are expected to continue driving demand for fertilizers through the end of the year and into 2022, but rising input costs have narrowed grower profitability. Farming economics globally, however, remain attractive as a result of strong crop demand and favorable weather, the company said. Mosaic's stock ended the regular trading day down 0.3%.
STOCKS
