CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Exclusive: Law firms with the youngest partners, and the oldest

By Jenna Greene
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u5vXG_0clmyKUk00

When Kirkland & Ellis last month announced 151 new partners, the country's top-grossing law firm cemented the predominance of its young partner contingent.

A whopping 75% of Kirkland partners in the U.S. earned their law degrees in the 2000s, according to legal data intelligence provider Leopard Solutions in an exclusive report for Reuters.

That’s more than at any other Am Law 200 firm, where on average, 41% of U.S.-based partners have gotten their J.D.s in the year 2000 or beyond, the Leopard data shows.

A Kirkland spokeswoman declined comment.

At the risk of stating the obvious, law firms' assets are made up of people. The Leopard report, which breaks down the distribution of partners at the Am Law 200 by J.D. year, provides what to me is a fascinating demographic window into those assets at the biggest firms.

The implications go beyond what music gets played at a firm's holiday party or the prowess of its partner softball team. The stats reflect a range of business models from "up-or-out" non-equity partnerships to firms that eschew mandatory retirement and welcome partners long into their golden years.

At one end of the spectrum is 2,725-lawyer Kirkland, which in recent years has promoted huge classes of lawyers to non-equity partner status (145 in 2020; 141 in 2019; 122 in 2018), resulting in a uniquely young-skewing partnership.

These new lawyers have the title of partner, but not the equity. How many of them will ultimately attain it is unknown. (To quote The Hunger Games, “May the odds be ever in your favor.”) Suffice to say, the firm's 476 equity partners last year didn't take home average profits of $6.2 million, per The American Lawyer, by handing out shares like candy.

At the other end of the spectrum are firms with an outsized share of Baby Boomer partners, including Norton Rose Fulbright, Duane Morris, Davis Wright Tremaine, Blank Rome, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, Steptoe & Johnson, Fox Rothschild and Greenberg Traurig, according to the Leopard numbers.

These firms face a looming challenge in retaining the clients of their senior partners after they retire, but they also see strength in the age range and expertise such seasoned lawyers provide.

As Norton Rose U.S. managing partner Jeff Cody put it: “Our clients and our firm value the wealth of experience that our senior partners offer in their roles as trusted advisors and respected mentors. We are pleased with and proud of our overall balance of senior partners, lawyers in their primes and rising stars.”

Per Leopard data, about 38% of Norton Rose partners got their J.D.s before 1989, compared with the Am Law 200 average of 27%.

But before we dive in deeper into the numbers, a word about the Leopard methodology.

According to vice president of sales and marketing Phil Flora, Leopard “collects biographical and demographic information, such as education, areas of expertise, diversity, memberships and more, on over 320,000 attorneys from over 4,200 law firms by reviewing attorney profiles found on the law firm sites.”

Flora in an email continued: “We have been collecting this information for the past 20 years and update it twice a week. Our attorney team reviews each record to ensure data related to practice areas, diversity and other similar information is coded and labeled correctly.”

At my request, Flora ran a custom report for Reuters on J.D. demographics of the AmLaw 200 firms, looking at U.S. offices only.

I should note that the report is a snapshot in time as of mid-October. A lateral group coming or going or the announcement of newly elevated partners could shift an individual firm’s numbers.

That said, the details are engrossing. For example, only about 1% of current Big Law partners earned their law degrees in the 1960s or earlier. But the ones who are still practicing are some of the biggest names in the profession. Among them: Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz founders Herbert Wachtell (New York University School of Law, class of 1954) and Martin Lipton (NYU Law class of 1955), and Boies Schiller Flexner founder David Boies (Yale Law School, class of 1966).

Fun fact: Per the data, the longest-practicing partner in Big Law is Weil, Gotshal & Manges senior antitrust partner Ira Millstein, who will turn 95 next week. Millstein earned his law degree in 1949 from Columbia Law School.

“I’m honored to be asked for my opinion about this honor – it’s quite simple, it beats the alternative,” he said via email.

The data also points to Big Law partners with the most recent J.D.s.

Topping the list is Kirkland & Ellis M&A partner Brice Lipman in Austin. He made partner in 2021, a mere five years after he got his law degree from the University of Chicago Law School in 2016 (along with a joint MBA from the university’s Booth School of Business).

Lipman declined comment.

Per the Leopard report, the average Kirkland partner got his or her J.D. in 2005. By comparison, the average Am Law 200 partner finished law school a full decade earlier, in 1995.

About 6.5% of current AmLaw 200 partners earned their J.D.s in the 1970s, and 20% did so in the 1980s.

Some firms keep these numbers low via mandatory retirement polices. About half of Big Law firms have some form of retirement policy, though as Michael Allen, the principal of legal recruiter Lateral Link, told me, “Mandatory retirement is not necessarily mandatory. Firms almost always make exceptions” for rainmakers.

Other firms, especially newer ones like 19-year-old Kobre & Kim, say their “business model tends to attract younger litigators,” Kobre’s chief strategy officer Gary Singer said.

More than 60% of partners at Kobre got their law degrees in the 2000s, as did partners at Fish & Richardson, Knobbe Martens, Honigman and Cole, Scott & Kissane, according to the data.

As for firms with a disproportionate share of more senior partners, it's key to consider what will happen to these lawyers' clients when they eventually retire.

“It’s not automatic that clients will stay at a law firm,” Brian McMahon, a managing director at legal recruiter Major, Lindsey & Africa, pointed out. “Who will get the work in the future?”

Greenberg Traurig is among the firms with a higher-than-average percentage of partners who earned their J.D.s before 1990, but firm leaders see this as an asset.

"With no mandatory retirement age, we have a significant number of active baby boomer attorneys whose experience is critical in training the next generation of lawyers and meeting the needs of our clients," Greenberg chief executive officer Brian Duffy said in a statement.

When these partners do retire, he added, the firm has plans in place to ensure their clients get the same service "seamlessly across generations.”

(Note: Ira Millstein's 95h birthday is next week. This story has been corrected.)

Opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Jenna Greene writes about legal business and culture, taking a broad look at trends in the profession, faces behind the cases, and quirky courtroom dramas. A longtime chronicler of the legal industry and high-profile litigation, she lives in Northern California. Reach Greene at jenna.greene@thomsonreuters.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Cooley expands CFIUS group with U.S. Treasury official

(Reuters) - Silicon Valley-founded Cooley is continuing to add lawyers in the U.S. capital, bringing on a former Treasury Department official to expand its international trade group and expertise on matters involving the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). Bridget Reineking has joined Cooley’s Washington, D.C., office...
ECONOMY
Law.com

The Best Law Firms for UK Pro Bono, 2021

After months of research, Law.com International can reveal the 10 best law firms for pro bono in the U.K., as the country celebrates its 20th annual Pro Bono Week. In what has been a particularly busy year for pro bono matters in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, 45 large commercial law firms submitted their pro bono figures for the past year to be considered as one of the firms with the best practices in the country.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Practice Innovations: Archangels of Innovation within law firms

Every law firm has them. Ambitious, innovative and tech-savvy young people with lots of good ideas on how to optimize the legal business with new delivery models and inventive new tools. These people are legal tech-evangelists, sending colleagues articles on legal innovation (like this one). They’ve also read a book...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Accounting Firm Crowe Acquires Salesforce Partner Spark.Orange

Accounting, consulting and technology firm Crowe LLP has acquired Spark.Orange, a technology and services firm specializing in Salesforce cloud solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 690 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Boies
ABA Journal

Law firms encourage workers to return to office with these perks

Law firms are trying to entice employees to come back to the office with perks that include free food and a casual, fun atmosphere. “Simply showing up to the office is no longer the default, and law firms are looking for ways to bring people in,” the article reports. Law.com...
CHICAGO, IL
Nashville Post

Law firm adds sports, entertainment attorney as partner

Law firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has added attorney Joshua Wilson as a partner in its Nashville office. He will practice in the firm’s entertainment and recreation, intellectual property and employment groups. The firm counts offices in all 50 states and more than 1,000 attorneys. Wilson was most recently a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Lockhaven Express

Marshall, Parker & Weber, LLC named a ‘Best Law Firm’ for Elder Law and Trusts & Estates Law

WILLIAMSPORT — Marshall, Parker & Weber, LLC, an elder law and estate planning law firm for over 40 years, has been named as a “Best Law Firm” in the two categories of Trusts & Estates Law and Elder Law for 2022 by U.S. News — Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms.” This is the 9th consecutive year that the firm has received a “Best Law Firms” designation. Founder Jeffrey A. Marshall, Managing Attorney Tammy A. Weber and Attorney Matthew J. Parker have also been recently selected by their peers for individual inclusion in the separate Best Lawyers in America 2022 Edition.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
bloomberglaw.com

Three Firms Lead Franklin’s $1.75 Billion Lexington Partners Buy

Willkie Farr & Gallagher is representing Franklin Templeton on its agreement to acquire private equity firm Lexington Partners LP for $1.75 billion. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett is advising Lexington Partners on the transaction, expected to close by the end of 2022’s second fiscal quarter. Weil, Gotshal & Manges is advising Lexington Partners’ majority shareholder, according to a statement.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Firms#Yale Law#Lawyers#Kirkland Ellis#Leopard Solutions#The American Lawyer#Baby Boomer#Norton#Steptoe J
Tennessee Tribune

Respected Nashville Law Firms Announce Merger

NASHVILLE, TN — Effective January 1, 2022, MTR Family Law, PLLC, (MTR) will merge into and establish the new Family Law Practice Group of Gullett, Sanford, Robinson & Martin, PLLC (GSRM.) During the past several years, the firms have had a strong working relationship, referring countless clients and matters to each other.
NASHVILLE, TN
aboutboulder.com

Create And Run A Successful Law Firm With The Help Of This Guide

If you’ve ever thought about starting your own law firm, there’s no better time than now. With so many people trying to make their way in the legal world, plenty of opportunities are available to you. You can work with small, boutique firms or open your own office. You can focus on litigation or corporate law or even choose your own specialty. However, there are some specific things that you must keep in mind if you want to be successful. By the end of this post, you should better understand what you need to do to open and run your own law firm.
ECONOMY
WestfairOnline

LAW FIRM PARTNER SECURES LAND USE APPROVAL

Murtha Cullina LLP partner Nicholas W. Vitti Jr. recently helped his client secure approval from the city of Stamford’s Zoning Board for a complicated land use matter involving a 2.5-acre site that formerly housed an iconic city business. Vitti’s client proposed to develop a large self-storage facility at 535 Hope St. in Stamford. Though the…
STAMFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
AFP

Cybersecurity firm McAfee to be sold for more than $14 bn

US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14 billion, just over a year after going public. The consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers will pay about $12 billion in cash to acquire all of McAfee's outstanding shares, with the cost rising to more than $14 billion when the company's debt is added. The investor group also includes Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canadian pension fund CPP Investments, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund. The sale is the latest episode in the history of the company founded by John McAfee in 1987, the namesake of the antivirus software.
BUSINESS
ctexaminer.com

Covid-19 Mandate Ignores the Science

Biden Administration generals are fighting the last war. Last Thursday, they mandated that large businesses and health care facilities require that their workers get vaccinated for COVID-19. The next day, Pfizer announced an antiviral pill to treat the virus. Pfizer’s pill is 89% effective. A Merck antiviral pill for COVID-19 (with only about 50% effectiveness) is already in use in Britain.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Biden talks to Walmart, UPS, Target, other CEOs on supply issues

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden spoke on Tuesday with the chief executives at Walmart Inc (WMT.N), United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N), FedEx Corp (FDX.N) and Target Corp (TGT.N) to discuss speeding up deliveries and lowering prices for consumers, according to a White House official. "During the conversations,...
POTUS
stlrecord.com

HeplerBroom Ranked Nationally as a 2022 “Best Law Firm”

HeplerBroom issued the following announcement on Nov. 4. HeplerBroom is proud to announce that it has been ranked nationally as a 2022 “Best Law Firm” by U.S. News – Best Lawyers. Firms included in the list are recognized for professional excellence, with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. It also reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients for its abilities, professionalism, and integrity. HeplerBroom received a national Tier 3 ranking for Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
236K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy