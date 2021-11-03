CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Dae Kim boards Avatar: The Last Airbender

Kim is joining the live-action series as Fire Lord Ozai, "the ruthlessly-driven leader of the...

Netflix has released the official trailer for their upcoming limited series, True Story, which will star Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Wesley Snipes (Blade). True Story will be centered around a comedian named Kid (Hart) as he stops for performances in his hometown of Philadelphia and attempts to reconnect with his older brother, Carlton (Snipes). Upon his very first night back in town, things go awry for Kid and threaten to tear down the life that he has built as he is tested both morally and emotionally over the seven-episode series.
Anatomy of a Scandal co-creator Melissa James Gibson is continuing her relationship with Endeavor Content with a two-year overall deal. Gibson and Endeavor Content are already collaborating on Anatomy of a Scandal, the upcoming Netflix series starring Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend. Gibson co-created the series with David E. Kelley and produces alongside Endeavor Content partner Made Up Stories, Anonymous Content and 3dot Productions. Originally from Canada, the Columbia University and Yale School of Drama graduate and Obie Award-winner Gibson spent the first part of her career as an acclaimed playwright in New York (What Rhymes with America, Current...
The upcoming David E. Kelley crime drama “The Missing” at Peacock has cast Jeff Wilbusch in the lead role. The series, which Variety exclusively reported had been ordered at the streamer, is based on the Dror A. Mishani novel “The Missing File.” Wilbusch will play Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective with the 77th precinct, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. He is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down. “The Missing” is the latest American role for Wilbusch. The Israeli-German actor most recently starred in the HBO film...
It’s been over ten years since the flop known as The Last Airbender hit movie theaters, yet the scars from the Avatar film still run deep. Originally planned as a trilogy, the live-action franchise was instantly killed when the film failed to make back its expensive $280 million production costs. The M. Night Shyamalan vehicle was trashed by critics, who called the film a joyless, directionless, misguided, and horribly acted feature that fails to properly represent the original source material. I can spend all day explaining why The Last Airbender is a horrible movie, but I’m pretty sure that’s been a well-covered topic at this point. However, the film was actually doomed from the beginning, thus it really didn’t have a chance at success the moment M. Night Shyamalan was attached to the popular franchise. Let’s examine the reasons why The Last Airbender was doomed from the start.
‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus

In his first series regular role since 2014, Martin Lawrence has signed on to star in the English-language adaptation of the acclaimed Israeli HOT original series “Nehama,” from Topic Studios. The series tells the story of a happily married father of five (Lawrence) who quits his suffocating job in tech to chase his original love of stand-up comedy. When his wife suddenly dies, he must decide whether he should pursue his dream and risk losing his kids — who are lost without their mother. Described as “hilarious, intelligent, and raw,” the series examines what it means “to seek pleasure and find...
Things are getting real for Gentefied’s American Dream-chasing cousins in Season 2. The Netflix comedy wrapped its first season with Pop being taken away by ICE, and it looks like his potential deportation will become a key part of the story when new episodes arrive this Wednesday. “He’s in limbo,” series co-creator and co-showrunner Marvin Lemus tells TVLine. “He has the court case, and he has a few months to start to fight and to push to be able to stay in the country, and in the first episode, we see him struggling with whether he even wants to go on this...
"Things I remember about the original Head of the Class, which aired on ABC from 1986 to 1991: that terrific ensemble cast. Howard Hesseman, Robin Givens and the guy who’s now running Paramount Pictures?" says Daniel Fienberg. "Come on! The opening credits and Ed Alton’s theme music. It’s a bop! The Moscow episodes. Your history books may say otherwise, but in my mind, the Cold War was ended by Rocky IV and Head of the Class. Thing I don’t remember about the original Head of the Class: what the show’s actual premise was. As best I can explain, it was about a diverse group of nerds in the 'Individualized Honors Program' at a Manhattan public school who relied on a permanent substitute teacher (Hesseman’s Charlie Moore) to impart lessons about life, or something to that effect. It was a show that generated its appeal around its cast and the often likable relationships among the very, very archetypal teen characters, all played by actors who appeared from the outset to be in their 30s (other than Tannis Vallely’s Janice, who was a prodigy and actually looked 11). All of this is to say that Head of the Class was a successful show, and a generation — my, my, my generation, I suppose — has affection for it. Therefore, of course it would eventually be rebooted as a brand. But what exactly is that brand, and what is really to be gained from bringing it back? After watching three episodes of HBO Max’s new version, I’m still not sure. After a bumpy pilot, the sitcom settles into a low-key likable vibe. It’s a somewhat quaint and innocuous multi-cam that would have felt rousingly progressive in 1986 and would probably be too bland for ABC’s comedy lineup today, a show that neither gains anything nor loses much from tacking on the Head of the Class name. The looseness of the premise is the main thing the new show has in common with the original, along with the participation of creators Rich Eustis and Michael Elias, who collaborate with new series developers Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen."
