WATCH: Is this a new low for the Boston Celtics?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Was the historic collapse to the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on Monday night a new low for this era of Boston Celtics basketball, or could this iteration of the Celtics find new ways to disappoint yet?

While such a hypothetical question may not be one Boston fans actually want to put to the test, it is one analysts of the Celtics have to ask after the rough start to the team’s 2021-22 NBA season.

Making the situation a little more fraught is the situation created by veteran point guard Marcus Smart’s potentially explosive comments after the loss to the Bulls. Was this just a well-intentioned critique among teammates blown out of proportion, or a harbinger of deeper issues that are only just starting to bubble up to the surface?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Winning Plays” podcast explore these questions reluctantly, with Rich Levine and Brian Robb trying to make sense of all these early season speed bumps.

Watch the video embedded above to hear their takes on Boston’s bad start, and what the future might hold.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

