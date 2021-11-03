CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Voting technology company Smartmatic sues One American News and Newsmax

 6 days ago
In separate lawsuits, Smartmatic accused OAN and Newsmax of knowingly spreading false claims...

AOL Corp

New poll shows Americans who trust conservative media outlets more likely to believe COVID-19 misinformation

A new poll has found that Americans who consume more right-wing media are far more likely to believe misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine against it. In a survey released Monday by the Kaiser Family Foundation, respondents were asked about eight different misconceptions about the pandemic, ranging from “The government is exaggerating the number of COVID-19 deaths” to “The COVID-19 vaccines can change your DNA.” The survey found that 78 percent of Americans either believe or aren’t sure about at least one of the statements. However, the numbers varied greatly depending on party affiliation, vaccination status and source of news.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

Smartmatic sues OANN, Newsmax over claims it rigged voting machines for Biden

Voting machine maker Smartmatic yesterday filed lawsuits against Newsmax and the owner of One America News Network (OANN), claiming the conservative news organizations conducted a "disinformation campaign against Smartmatic" and "acted with actual malice and ill will" by falsely claiming "that Smartmatic fixed, rigged, and stole the 2020 US election for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Primetimer

"All hell broke loose" at Newsmax following its vaccine mandate announcement

"Newsmax seemed to have a massive problem on its hands at the end of last week," says The Washington Post's Jeremy Barr. "Over the past year, the conservative cable news channel has gained a substantial new audience by appealing to Donald Trump supporters who found Fox News insufficiently loyal in its coverage of the 2020 presidential election, more recently attempting to outflank conservative rivals by delivering a heavy dose of on-air skepticism about coronavirus vaccines and other measures to thwart the pandemic. Then, on Friday evening, the news broke that Newsmax would institute a vaccine mandate of its own. Predictably, all hell broke loose. One prominent Newsmax host quickly told The Washington Post that he would not comply with the mandate. Another that same night delivered an on-air broadside denouncing vaccine mandates for supposedly 'purging our society of freedom-loving patriots by scaring them into submission.' ...The company attempted to set the record straight in an editorial on Sunday noting that 'Newsmax has no vaccine mandate nor do we require it for employment.' The editorial framed the internal policy announcement as simply a matter of Newsmax having 'informed our staff of the upcoming federal rule,' which will mandate vaccination or weekly testing for companies employing more than 100 individuals. The regulation was set to go into effect on Jan. 4 but is currently being held up by legal appeals."
PHARMACEUTICALS
lawandcrime.com

Smartmatic Adds to Mountain of Litigation Against Right-Wing Cable News Networks, Sues One America News and Newsmax for Defamation

Two more shoes have dropped in voting machine giant Smartmatic’s legal offensive against television broadcasters and talking heads of the political right. Smartmatic sued One America News and Newsmax for defamation on Wednesday, more than half a year after filing a multi-billion dollar civil action against Fox News, Rudy Giuliani, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, Jeanine Pirro and Sidney Powell.
LAW
The Free Press - TFP

Voting Machine Company Sues Two More News Outlets Over 2020 Election Coverage

Voting technology company Smartmatic filed defamation complaints Wednesday against Newsmax Media and One America News Network (OANN) owner Herring Networks over the outlets’ coverage of the 2020 presidential election. The complaints allege the two conservative news outlets defamed the voting machine company and damaged its reputation by broadcasting false claims...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Iola Register

Voting software company sues ultra-conservative TV channels

Voting software company Smartmatic filed defamation suits Wednesday against right-wing TV channels Newsmax and One America News for falsely claiming the firm was involved in rigging the 2020 presidential election in favor of President Biden. The suits allege that Smartmatic’s business was hurt by the statements made on the channels...
BUSINESS
blogforarizona.net

Smartmatic Closes The Circle By Suing Newsmax And OAN, After Having Already Sued Fox News

Voting technology company Smartmatic on Wednesday sued fascist propaganda television networks One America News and Newsmax, saying they must be held accountable for spreading conspiracy theories about the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Reuters reports, Newsmax, One America News sued by voting technology firm Smartmatic:. In separate lawsuits, Smartmatic accused OAN...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Smartmatic is suing right-wing media outlets Newsmax and OAN for defamation over election conspiracy theories

Smartmatic is suing Newsmax and One America News over election conspiracy theories. It alleges the two right-wing networks defamed them by pushing false claims that it rigged 2020 election results. The company joins Dominion, a rival company also targeted by conspiracy theorists, in filing defamation lawsuits. Smartmatic filed lawsuits against...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTVZ

Smartmatic is now suing Newsmax and OAN for ‘disinformation campaign’

Smartmatic, the voting technology company that is suing Fox News, some of its hosts and pro-Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell for defamation, is now adding Newsmax and One America News Network to the list of defendants. Smartmatic’s lawyers filed defamation suits against the two hard-right TV networks on...
ECONOMY
AFP

Niagara Gazette

Voting is the legacy of black Americans

On Election Day November 2, 1920, Warren G. Harding and James M. Cox contended for the U.S. presidency. In Ocoee, Fla., a violent white mob slaughtered approximately 30 black residents for trying to exercise their right to vote. The Ocoee Massacre is still the most savage Election Day in U.S. history.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTSA

