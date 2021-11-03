CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The seed is my responsibility, not my fault

By newsbyte
yourislandnews.com
 7 days ago

February 4, 2015 was the last time I went inpatient for my mental health. This time I realized that dark place I had fallen into. I made the very difficult decision to get the highest level of care available to me. That was almost seven years ago. Since then...

yourislandnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
Slate

My Parents Are Convinced That My Recent Mental Health Crisis Was Their Fault

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. When I was a child of about 11, my mother took me to the doctor’s office for a physical. I insisted that I receive the physical alone since I was embarrassed for my mother to be in the room as I was getting older. That day my normal physician, a nice older lady of around 60, was apparently out so a substitute physician, a much younger woman, performed the physical instead. During our time alone, she molested me. At the time, I said nothing to my mother or father partly because I didn’t really understand what had happened to me. This experience greatly affected how I felt around girls my age and older. I became incredibly uncomfortable being alone with almost any girl or woman who wasn’t family, even some female friends that I had known for many years, were difficult to be around. It also made dating almost impossible as I got older. Time went on and I mostly adapted to avoiding uncomfortable situations in school and later my professional life.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
inregister.com

Wellness Tip of the Week, sponsored by The Covery: Who’s responsible for my health?

We have doctors, nurses, therapists, trainers, coaches, and even health insurance—all to help us take care of our health. But the person who is ultimately responsible for your health is YOU. That’s why it’s called “self-care,” and just as we care for our vehicles, we must care for our bodies. Even if you’re not sick, self-care is paramount to staying healthy and living life to the fullest. What you eat, how you sleep and exercise, and the choices you make every day affect your physical and mental health. Sometimes, however, you need a boost. The first step is to make the decision to do what it takes to be healthy. For some innovative self-care methods, visit TheCovery.com.
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

We're Doing Mindfulness Wrong, Psychologists Say

What does mindfulness mean to you? Is it about being aware of what comes your way without distraction? Or is it engaging with life's challenges without judgement, and responding as required? A new meta-analysis of almost 150 studies has found that most of us understand that mindfulness is about both being aware and engaging with whatever comes our way. Unfortunately, we're much worse at putting this 'engaging' part into action. "Scientific understanding of mindfulness goes beyond mere stress-relief and requires a willingness to engage with stressors," says University of Waterloo social psychologist Igor Grossmann. "It is, in fact, the engagement with stressors that ultimately...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Healthline

People with Anxiety and Depression May Need a COVID-19 Booster Shot

Given their increased risk, people with severe mental illness are also eligible to receive a booster shot for COVID-19. consistently points to a strong mind-body connection. in the United States (51.5 million) lived with a mental illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added mental health disorders, including...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Miami

Researchers Studying Unique Non-Drug Treatment To Eliminate Chronic Back Pain

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Millions of adults are coping with chronic back pain, which can significantly limit their ability to work and do other daily activities. Researchers are studying a unique non-drug treatment to eliminate that pain. Daniel Waldrip suffered with chronic back pain for 20 years, and doctors could never find the source. “I made the decision that I was gonna keep running and trying to play golf and skiing, I was just gonna do it and pay the price,” Waldrip said. He was willing to try anything for relief, including physical therapy and acupuncture. “It was getting progressively worse through the years. It...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Watauga Democrat

Man with vaccine side-effect has message for unvaccinated

Anthony Flint, who claims to have developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after his Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination, discusses the rare autoimmune disorder and why he is still urging others to get vaccinated. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
L.A. Weekly

3 Weird Symptoms That Suggest You Have Anxiety

Anxiety expresses itself in a variety of ways. Here are some symptoms you might be surprised to learn are indicators. Anxiety is extremely common. Although we’ve all experienced it in one form or another, it’s a condition that can express itself in a variety of ways, from overt forms, like getting nervous before a job interview, to more hidden ones, like losing your appetite when faced with a stressful situation. This at times makes it difficult to recognize.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Your eyes can show signs of ‘long COVID’

In a new study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, researchers found nerve fiber loss and an increase in key immune (dendritic) cells on the surface of the eye (cornea) may be an identifying feature of ‘long COVID’. These changes were particularly evident among those with neurological symptoms, such...
SCIENCE
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
survivornet.com

Gutsy Girl, 5, Insists Her Aches, Fatigue, And Struggle To Walk Are Not ‘Growing Pains,’ Gets Stage IV Neuroblastoma Diagnosis Days Before Christmas

A brave little girl is battling a very big disease that almost went undetected after doctors initially misdiagnosed her symptoms. Charlotte “Charlie” West, 5, experienced months of exhaustion and pain that doctors insisted were just “growing pains” before learning she had stage IV neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body.
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

This beverage may cut depression in older people

In a new study from the National University of Singapore Sociology, researchers found there’s an association between consistent and frequent tea drinking and strongly fewer depression symptoms in older adults. Depression is one of the most common mental disorders for the elderly, with “major depressive disorder” now affecting about 7%...
DRINKS
spring.org.uk

A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy