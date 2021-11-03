The Simpsons will send up prestige TV crime shows with a Fargo-inspired two-part episode

[The Morning Show Season 2, Episode 7 spoilers ahead]. With just a few episodes left in its sophomore season, The Morning Show has brought out some very intense moments for our favorite characters, including a death no one saw coming in its latest. In the seventh episode of the season titled "La Amara Vita," Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) heads to Italy to seek closure from Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), while also figuring out what he shared with Maggie Brenner (Marcia Gay Harden) about their relationship in her forthcoming book. The two who had been romantically involved before his sexual misconduct came to light and got him fired from UBC, shared a melancholy day together, talking, fighting and then dancing in his Lake Como home. Mitch sharing what he knows about the book and how he's somehow changed after all the events that transpired, reveals he is also hanging out with budding local filmmaker, Paola Lambruschini (Valeria Golino).

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO