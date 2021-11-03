CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Simpsons will send up prestige TV crime shows with a Fargo-inspired two-part episode

Primetimer
Primetimer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“A Serious Flanders," premiering Sunday, will have a Fargo theme as it sends up the rise of prestige premium crime dramas...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
Variety

David E. Kelley Peacock Crime Drama ‘The Missing’ Casts ‘Unorthodox’ Star Jeff Wilbusch

The upcoming David E. Kelley crime drama “The Missing” at Peacock has cast Jeff Wilbusch in the lead role. The series, which Variety exclusively reported had been ordered at the streamer, is based on the Dror A. Mishani novel “The Missing File.” Wilbusch will play Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective with the 77th precinct, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. He is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down. “The Missing” is the latest American role for Wilbusch. The Israeli-German actor most recently starred in the HBO film...
TV SERIES
film-book.com

CHUCKY: Season 1, Episode 4: Just Let Go TV Show Trailer [Syfy, USA]

Syfy and USA‘s Chucky: Season 1, Episode 4: Just Let Go TV show trailer has been released. Chucky stars Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Zackary Arthur, Fiona Dourif, Devon Sawa, Lexa Doig, Barbara Alyn Woods, Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Bjorgvin Arnarson, and Alyvia Alyn Lind. Series Plot Synopsis. Chucky‘s plot synopsis:...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Selman
film-book.com

LEGACIES: Season 4, Episode 4: See You On The Other Side TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Legacies: Season 4, Episode 4: See You On The Other Side TV show trailer has been released. Legacies stars Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, and Matthew Davis. Series Plot Synopsis. Legacies‘ plot synopsis: “a spin-off of The Originals...
TV SERIES
Mac Observer

‘The Morning Show’ Season Two, Episode Seven Review

– A few episodes in, the main problem with The Morning Show season two is clear. It is not HBO hit Succession. Both are airing at the same time, and cover the ugly side of the rich and glamorous world of media. However, the Apple TV+ offering is so much less subtle. Episode seven is as good a demonstration of this as any that have gone before.
TV SERIES
seattlepi.com

'The Simpsons' Turns Into a Prestige TV Crime Thriller in This Exclusive Trailer for 'A Serious Flanders'

Tudum, meet Tud’oh! “The Simpsons” has gone “Simpflix” with the two-part episode “A Serious Flanders,” which executive producer Matt Selman calls a “dark, twisted ‘Fargo’ story.” Variety has an exclusive on the trailer that writer Cesar Mazariegos cut for the event; scroll down to watch. According to Selman, “A Serious...
TV SERIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prestige#Crime Dramas
Popculture

'The Morning Show' Season 2: Major Character Dies in Latest Episode of Apple TV+ Series

[The Morning Show Season 2, Episode 7 spoilers ahead]. With just a few episodes left in its sophomore season, The Morning Show has brought out some very intense moments for our favorite characters, including a death no one saw coming in its latest. In the seventh episode of the season titled "La Amara Vita," Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) heads to Italy to seek closure from Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), while also figuring out what he shared with Maggie Brenner (Marcia Gay Harden) about their relationship in her forthcoming book. The two who had been romantically involved before his sexual misconduct came to light and got him fired from UBC, shared a melancholy day together, talking, fighting and then dancing in his Lake Como home. Mitch sharing what he knows about the book and how he's somehow changed after all the events that transpired, reveals he is also hanging out with budding local filmmaker, Paola Lambruschini (Valeria Golino).
TV SERIES
monvalleyindependent.com

TV show is part horror, part humor

At the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival a few years ago, Erik Sprowls decided to go as a pirate. Folks at the festival found his character so convincing and entertaining, Sprowls said, that they thought he was an official part of the show. To read the rest of the story, please see...
PITTSBURGH, PA
film-book.com

NEW AMSTERDAM: Season 4, Episode 8: Paid in Full TV Show Trailer [NBC]

NBC‘s New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 8: Paid in Full TV show trailer has been released. New Amsterdam stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, and Anupam Kher. Plot Synopsis. New Amsterdam‘s plot synopsis: “New Amsterdam follows Dr. Max Goodwin as he becomes the medical director...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
bubbleblabber.com

Disney+ Announces Next Short Inspired By “The Simpsons”

Set to stream on November 12th only on Disney+ is The Simpsons in Plusaversary. Not much else is known about the short other than it will highlight all of the different brands that the streaming service features including The Simpsons (obviously), Star Wars, Pixar, NatGeo, and more. How much of any of these brands will be featured is anyone’s guess at this juncture, but the release will time for what will be “Disney+ Day” that will feature a bunch of surprises coming from the streamer in what has been a very busy year already with shorts from The Simpsons having already been released inspired by both Marvel and Star Wars.
TV SERIES
film-book.com

CHICAGO FIRE: Season 10, Episode 7: Whom Shall I Fear? TV Show Trailer [NBC]

NBC‘s Chicago Fire: Season 10, Episode 7: Whom Shall I Fear? TV show trailer has been released. Chicago Fire stars Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Monica Raymund, Eamonn Walker, David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso, Yuri Sardarov, Christian Stolte, Kara Killmer, and Miranda Rae Mayo. Series Plot Synopsis. Chicago Fire‘s plot synopsis: “Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
tvseriesfinale.com

The Righteous Gemstones: Is the HBO TV Show Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

An HBO comedy, The Righteous Gemstones stars Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam Devine, Walton Goggins, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, and Greg Alan Williams. The comedy centers on the Gemstones, a family of televangelists. Although patriarch Dr. Eli Gemstone (Goodman) built an empire out of his televangelism and megachurch ministries, he now finds himself and his family at something of a crossroads.
TV SERIES
Eastern Arizona Courier

‘The Simpsons’: First Look at ‘A Serious Flanders’ Two-Part Special on Fox (VIDEO)

The Simpsons are shining a spotlight on Ned Flanders in the upcoming two-part episode “A Serious Flanders,” and Fox is giving viewers a first look at the drama. Branded as an “Emmy-baiting crime drama,” the installments with a Fargo feel will air over two Sundays on November 7 and November 14. The all-new trailer offers a peek into the special episodes which see Homer and Ned’s lives sucked into the artsy yet violent world of prestige TV.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy