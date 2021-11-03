CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronnie Wilson, co-founder of R&B group The Gap Band, has died at 73

By Hazel Cills
 6 days ago
Ronnie Wilson, founding member of the R&B group The Gap Band, has died. He was 73 years old, The Associated Press reports. "The love of my life was called home this morning," Wilson's wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson, wrote in a Nov. 2 Facebook post confirming his death. "Ronnie Wilson was a genius...

DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Will Character’s Death Impact Deeks and Kensi’s Plans for a Family?

A continuing storyline through these past few NCIS: Los Angeles episodes is whether beloved couple Kensi and Deeks will start a family. But after Sunday’s episode, Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) may not want kids. And it would be for purely unselfish reasons. That’s because he saw a real reason why a couple of NCIS agents may not want to raise children. What happens if one of them died?
TV SERIES
HOLAUSA

Kathy Hilton has had enough of Paris Hilton’s wedding

Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton’s mom, is having a big TV moment, frombeing the newest addition to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” to her role in “Paris In Love,” be released later this month. Being a reality TV star is no easy work, especially if you’re helping plan...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
