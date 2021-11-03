University Players to premiere ‘Lizzie: The Musical’ Thursday

Norman Vincent Peale once said, “Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.” After nearly two years, Coldplay has returned with their ninth album entitled “Music of the Spheres,” and it seems to align with this famous quote fairly well. The British rock band is known around the world for their sensationally dynamic anthems, such as the vibrant “Viva La Vida” and the soaring “Sky Full of Stars.” Their most recent album reaches for the same arena-worthy status while also incorporating a new space rock sound that takes the group to a new level.

