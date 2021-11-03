CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

University Players to premiere ‘Lizzie: The Musical’ Thursday

Indiana Daily Student
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Lizzie Borden took an axe, and gave her mother forty whacks. When she saw what she had done, she gave her father forty-one.”. Based on this popular nursery rhyme and the true history of Lizzie Borden, University Players is premiering “Lizzie: The Musical,” Nov. 4 to 6 in the Derm at...

www.idsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
rue-morgue.com

“Tales From Queer Horror” Web Series Premieres Thursday

The Hollywood Theatre’s bimonthly series Queer Horror, called a “goddamn Portland treasure” by the Portland Mercury, is the only LGBTQ+ horror film screening series in the United States, since 2015. Each Queer Horror screening, in which almost 400 queers and allies gather in the nearly century-old Hollywood Theatre, celebrates a horror film featuring LGBTQ+ content either behind or in front of the lens, and is hosted and programmed by Portland’s premier drag clown Carla Rossi (Anthony Hudson). Every night opens with a staged one-act pre-show written by Anthony Hudson and starring Portland drag, burlesque, and cabaret all-stars. Known for consistently selling out its shows since the introduction of these fully staged pre-shows in 2016, Queer Horror was scheduled to celebrate its 5th anniversary in March 2020 until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
TV & VIDEOS
moodycountyenterprise.com

Curtain rises Thursday on “Elf the Musical”

It is almost showtime for “Elf the Musical!” The local cast and crew are working through final touches on the production as the curtain gets set to rise at The Crystal Theatre in Flandreau this coming weekend. The musical is a hilarious adaptation of Will Ferrell’s 2003 movie, “Elf”, where...
FLANDREAU, SD
Fairfax Times

Reston Community players presents The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)

RCP returns following the dawn of their newest apprenticeship program. For a limited time only, witness Reston Community Players’ (RCP) production of The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!). As the first show produced from the group’s youth apprentice program, attendees experience the magic of local talent working with the community’s young people.
RESTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzie Borden
motifri.com

Women Trailblazers in Music: Film to Premiere at RIC

Mozart, Beethoven, Bach, Tchaikovsky — when thinking of great composers, there is no shortage of household names. It is unlikely, however, that many, if any that come to mind are female. Dr. Judith Lynn Stillman is remedying that imbalance. Stillman is a professor of music and RIC’s artist-in-residence and has...
MUSIC
Boone News-Republican

Boone High School production of ‘Clue The Musical’ opens Thursday

Was it Miss Scarlet in the ballroom with the wrench? Or perhaps Colonel Mustard in the lounge with the revolver? “Clue The Musical” opens Thursday, put on by the Boone High School Toreador Theatre/Thespian Troupe No. 2845 at the Boone High School Auditorium. Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in-person and available to view virtually. Tickets cost $10.
BOONE, IA
San Francisco Examiner

November theater picks: A world premiere, two music-infused plays and a comedy

Let the music, and the holiday season, begin. This month’s best theater bets include one full-fledged musical and two other plays that are music-infused. Two are world premieres, all four are deliciously comedic, and all four explore the vicissitudes of nothing less than love. ‘Father/Daughter’. Aurora Theatre Company has, since...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
newsdakota.com

University of Jamestown Presents Comedy Musical “Curtains”

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown will get back to their normal theatre schedule with the fall musical “Curtains” November 4th, 5th, and 6th. Theatre Director Mike McIntyre says they’re excited to be back to their normal season after a little different look in 2020. McIntyre says “Curtains”...
JAMESTOWN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bentley University#Popular Music#The Arts#Fantasy#University Players
statepress.com

'Mean Girls' the musical premieres its tour at ASU Gammage

The musical inspired by Tina Fey's iconic film begins its first national tour in Tempe. The Broadway tour of "Mean Girls" the musical opened at ASU's Gammage Auditorium on Nov. 2 to a packed and enthusiastic crowd. The original production of the musical premiered in October 2017 and ran on...
TEMPE, AZ
moodyonthemarket.com

Twin City Players to Stage ‘Elf the Musical’ in December

Twin City Players announces the next production of its 2021-2022 89th Mainstage Season, the modern-day holiday classic, Elf the Musical, book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, based on the New Line Cinema Film written by David Berenbaum. Elf the Musical is...
THEATER & DANCE
Cape Gazette

Live Music Thursday night at Sydney’s - Lisa Miller - Singin’ Keys

Join us at Sydney’s for live music this weekend!. Lisa Miller - Singin’ Keys - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sheila Holman - 7 to 9:30 p.m. Klassic Soul - 7 to 10 p.m. Indoor and outdoor seating available. Carry-out is always available. Live entertainment on weekends. Call (302) 313-4770 for...
MUSIC
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Portland Civic Players to perform '1776, the Musical'

PORTLAND — A live production by the Portland Civic Players will take the audience back to 1776. The Portland Civic Players are performing “1776, the Musical” Nov. 5-7 and Nov. 12-14 at the Portland Community Theater, 231 Maple St., in Portland. Tickets are available by calling 517-647-4041 or visiting PortlandCivicPlayers.com...
PORTLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ enters a new universe

Norman Vincent Peale once said, “Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.” After nearly two years, Coldplay has returned with their ninth album entitled “Music of the Spheres,” and it seems to align with this famous quote fairly well. The British rock band is known around the world for their sensationally dynamic anthems, such as the vibrant “Viva La Vida” and the soaring “Sky Full of Stars.” Their most recent album reaches for the same arena-worthy status while also incorporating a new space rock sound that takes the group to a new level.
MUSIC
Missoulian

Things to do: Short plays, live music, climbing doc premiere

A quick guide to some upcoming events in Missoula in the coming week. Director Max Lowe revisits his family’s history in a new documentary “Torn,” which will screen at the Wilma as part of the Big Sky Film Series. In the film, Lowe looks back on the life of his late father, Alex Lowe, a top climber from Bozeman who was killed in an avalanche in Tibet in 1999. In the wake of that loss, his climbing partner, Conrad Anker and Max's mother, Jennifer Lowe-Anker, married. Some 17 years later, the family returns to claim Alex's remains after they were unearthed.
MISSOULA, MT
oglecountylife.com

'The Music Man KIDS' premieres Nov. 13

OREGON – Oregon Elementary Theatre will dance the Shipoopi and revel in the excitement of the Wells Fargo Wagon coming to town and when students from Oregon perform Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man KIDS,” it was announced recently by Drew Cohen, president of Music Theatre International (MTI). The show featuring...
OREGON, IL
Indiana Daily Student

Broadway’s “Anastasia” tour to perform at IU Auditorium next week

Broadway’s “Anastasia” will be at IU Auditorium on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The musical, based on the 1997 movie, follows Anya, a young woman in early 1900s Russia who is determined to find a home and her family. The musical’s first performance was in 2016, though it closed...
THEATER & DANCE
rue-morgue.com

The Darcys Premiere The Horror Inspired Music Video for Their Latest Single

Crittically acclaimed Toronto alt outfit The Darcys (Jason Couse and Wes Marskell) present the official music video for their new single, “Running For The Hills,” now available to stream!. The duo had this to say regarding the horror movie inspired video:. “We’ve wanted to make a horror movie inspired music...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy