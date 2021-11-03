University Players to premiere ‘Lizzie: The Musical’ Thursday

The Hollywood Theatre’s bimonthly series Queer Horror, called a “goddamn Portland treasure” by the Portland Mercury, is the only LGBTQ+ horror film screening series in the United States, since 2015. Each Queer Horror screening, in which almost 400 queers and allies gather in the nearly century-old Hollywood Theatre, celebrates a horror film featuring LGBTQ+ content either behind or in front of the lens, and is hosted and programmed by Portland’s premier drag clown Carla Rossi (Anthony Hudson). Every night opens with a staged one-act pre-show written by Anthony Hudson and starring Portland drag, burlesque, and cabaret all-stars. Known for consistently selling out its shows since the introduction of these fully staged pre-shows in 2016, Queer Horror was scheduled to celebrate its 5th anniversary in March 2020 until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
