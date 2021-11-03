CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Superstar Billy Graham Says Someone From WWE Called To Check On Him

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham took to his Facebook page earlier this week, noting that someone from WWE called his wife Valerie and wanted to check up on him after his hospitalization. We’ve been reporting here on eWn that Graham was recently hospitalized due to a heart ailment....

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Lacey Evans Issues Warning To WWE Roster After Giving Birth

Lacey Evans just celebrated the birth of her second child this week, but she’s already gearing up for her comeback. Evans was set for a RAW Women’s Title run prior to her forced hiatus from the ring. Baby #2 is here and just fine. Now Evans is issuing a warning to everyone who will be waiting for her to come back.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar’s Fiancé Arrested For Battery

Professional boxer and the fiancé of WWE’s Dana Brooke, Ulysses Diaz was arrested on battery charges in Miami-Dade county this week after striking a victim in the face and causing a large laceration. The report from WPLG Local 10 indicates that the victim posted about Diaz online. Diaz then showed...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: WWE Releases 18 More Wrestlers

Here we go again. One of the biggest wrestling stories over the last year and a half has been the rapid fire releases from WWE. The company has released dozens and dozens of wrestlers in that time and it has become a scary time for wrestlers wondering about their future. We are at it again this week, as all kinds of wrestlers have been released from the company.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE’s Liv Morgan Drops Smoking Gym Selfie

Steve is the Founder of RingsideNews. He has been writing about professional wrestling since 1996. He first got into website development at the time and has been focusing on bringing his readers the best professional wrestling news at it's highest quality.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Backlund
Person
Don Muraco
Person
Billy Graham
wrestlinginc.com

Video: What Happened With Paul Heyman After WWE SmackDown Went Off Air

Paul Heyman, the Special Counsel to “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, got involved in the action during the dark main event after Friday’s SmackDown. During the dark match featuring Reigns and The Usos against Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits, Heyman stepped into then ring as fans in attendance chanted “ECW!”
WWE
PWMania

Brooke Hogan Provides Update On Hulk Hogan, Says Randy Savage’s Death Still Upsets Him

Brooke Hogan recently appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, and gave an update on her legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. “We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” she said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Liv Morgan Shares Pics Of Her Chucky Outfit From WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan posted some photos on her Twitter page to showcase her Chucky inspired outfit from WWE Monday Night RAW. Morgan wrestled Carmella in singles competition and came up on the losing end. Morgan wrote in regards to her outfit: “Hey @ChuckyIsReal …. Wanna play? @WWE”. WWE broadcaster...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Combat
Fightful

B-Fab Released By WWE

Fightful reports that B-Fab (Briana Brandy) has been released by WWE. B-Fab was part of Hit Row alongside Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Top Dolla. The group were drafted from NXT to SmackDown during the 2021 WWE Draft. Scott & Top Dolla made their SmackDown in-ring debuts on the October 22 episode of SmackDown and were part of a backstage segment with New Day on the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bayley Posts Motivational Tweet After Huge WWE Releases

There is no doubt that Bayley is one of the top female Superstars in all of WWE. Her previous reign as Smackdown Women’s Champion lasted 380 days and on top of that, she also has the most days as a Women’s Champion in modern WWE. It seems she has reacted to WWE’s latest releases as well.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

PHOTO: Former WWE Star Dramatically Changes Look

It’s an important factor. There are certain things that go into being a star in wrestling and one of the most important is having the right look. If a wrestler doesn’t catch the fans’ attention, it isn’t likely they are going to get much of a chance. At some point you have to do something to make fans care and the right look can go a long way. Now a former WWE star has changed his look in a big way.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Reportedly Signs With AEW

WWE has released quite a few names this year, and you never know when a familiar face might pop up on AEW programming. Over the weekend fans saw former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese make an appearance on Dynamite, and Nese also made his in-ring debut with All Elite Wrestling at the AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ringsidenews.com

Sonya Deville Was Mad Enough To Fight Charlotte Flair After WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair’s booking remains one of the most polarizing decisions in WWE. Flair continues to be criticized for getting multiple shots at titles which other WWE Superstars deserved far more than she did. Despite all the backlash, WWE is set on pushing Flair to the moon and that is unlikely to stop anytime soon.
WWE
PWMania

Speculation On What Happened Between Triple H and Vince McMahon With 205 Live

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE star Tony Nese speculated about the development of 205 Live:. “We would always say that we were in this wrestling purgatory. Even though I was there, when it comes to the company’s decisions, I’m on the outside looking in. This is all speculation, but it seemed like they had an idea for the show. It was Triple H’s idea, it was his baby. He wanted the show to have a yearly tournament, win/loss records, all that stuff. He wanted it to have a different feel. As soon as it was announced that the cruiserweights would be a part of RAW, that was where Vince was like, ‘No, it’s my show now.’ All that other stuff went out the window. We even joked about it. We said, ‘This is RAW lite.’ We got our backs against the wall after all the stars competed . So Vince had control, but after a while, he was like, I’m done playing with this toy. He gave it back to Triple H, who was like, you’re Vince’s boys now. You are tainted to me. This is my speculation, but it feels like Triple H didn’t care about it either. We were in this limbo of the show, it had to be booked, but they were just like, whatever, put whatever on and just move on. No matter how much we would fight, they were just like, have a good match and that’s it.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Says Goodbye To Big E And WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter after WWE Crown Jewel to say goodbye to the RAW brand. McIntyre also said goodbye, for now, to WWE Champion Big E. Crown Jewel saw Big E retain his title over McIntyre in a hard-fought back & forth bout. “Well #WWERaw it’s been a hell...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Used Nia Jax’s Release To Send A Message To The Roster

WWE released a total of 18 Superstars last week, and one of them happened to be former Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax. Following her release Nia Jax issued a statement revealing that she had been off TV because she was taking a mental health break, and when the company scheduled her to return later this month she asked for more time off.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Who Brock Lesnar Hung Out With In Saudi Arabia Before WWE Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar showed up to Saudi Arabia where he cashed a big paycheck to wrestle Roman Reigns at October 21st’s Crown Jewel event. He had some time to kill prior to the event, but Lesnar is not one to hang out with a ton of people. The Beast Incarnate is...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Braun Strowman Sends Message To Released WWE Superstar

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is evidently excited at the prospect of facing Karrion Kross, who was among the 18 Superstars released by WWE on Thursday. Following his release, Kross took to Instagram to post a short video clip of a cemetery, along with the following caption:. I heard...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Booker T Says Nia Jax Made A Mistake By Wanting To Be A Diva

Nia Jax was one of the top Superstars on the main roster after she was called up back in 2016. Before that, she also had a good run on NXT as she faced off against top talents. It seems Booker T commented on the mistake Jax made in her career.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy