The Best Christmas Movies to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and More

It's just about that time of year when you have to start thinking about all the stuff you're grateful for, and HBO Max would probably be really flattered if one of the things on your list was, in fact, HBO Max. To be honest, November is kind of a light month for the platform, especially since it immediately follows all those the big October premieres, but there's still some good stuff coming up. King Richard, the Oscar bait-y Will Smith movie about Venus and Serena Williams' dad, is the biggest of them all, but Mindy Kaling also has a new show coming up: The Sex Lives of College Girls, which is all about, if you can believe it, the sex lives of college girls. There's also a new season of the excellent, underrated How to With John Wilson, which just so happens to be one of our favorite shows on TV right now.

TV SHOWS ・ 14 DAYS AGO