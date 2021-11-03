CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloud Access Security Brokers Market By Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Government) and By Organization Size (Small enterprises, Medium enterprises, Large enterprises) - Forecast 2021-2031

bostonnews.net
 6 days ago

250 Pages Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. Global Cloud Access Security Brokers market survey sheds light on the important growth dynamics expected to prevail across the assessment period 2021-2031 The Market Research Survey by "Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider"...

www.bostonnews.net

AFP

Toshiba to split business into three: report

Toshiba plans to split into three companies as early as 2023, a report said Tuesday, after a series of crises at the firm including the ouster of the board's chairman and a contentious buyout offer. In June, shareholders voted to oust the board's chairman after a series of scandals and losses, in a rare victory for activist investors in corporate Japan.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Network Security Platform Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | Juniper, Belden, Acrosser Technology, AEWIN

A new research study on Global Network Security Platform Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assesment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Network Security Platform products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Network Security Platform market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2020 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are McAfee, Pyramid, AEWIN, Juniper, Cisco, Belden, Acrosser Technology, Nanjing PHOENIX CONTACT, Radiflow, Axiomtek Technology, Fireeye, Lastline Defender.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Online Insurance Brokers Market is Going To Boom | Aon, Brown & Brown Insurance, Arthur J. Gallagher

The latest study released on the Global Online Insurance Brokers Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Online Insurance Brokers market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

The Electric Blanket Market To Move Towards Digital Health

Electric blankets are heating blankets with built-in heating elements that help in maintaining a desired temperature level even in a cold room. Electric blankets are mostly preferred for reducing overall home heating costs. These are opted for both, residential as well as commercial purposes. Their unique high durability, low cost, and long-lasting features are factors that are leading to a surge in their demand.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Cloud Service Assurance Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | Cisco Systems, Infosys, IBM

The latest study released on the Global Cloud Service Assurance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Cloud Service Assurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

After School Care Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Junior Adventures, KinderCare, Zein International, Ecolint

The Latest Released After School Care market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global After School Care market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in After School Care market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as KinderCare, Zein International, YMCA NSW, Camp Australia, Extend, Jabiru, Junior Adventures, Ecolint, Bright Horizons, EmBe, BlueFit Kids, Greenwood.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Increasing Consumer Awareness to Fuel Adoption of Cassava Starch Market

Persistence Market Research published a report on the cassava starch market which includes the global industry analysis 2014 – 2018 and opportunity assessment 2019 – 2029. It projects that the cassava starch market is expected to reach ~US$ 6 Bn by the end of 2019 in terms of value, and is forecasted to reach ~US$ 10 Bn by the end of 2029.
AGRICULTURE
bostonnews.net

Intelligent Enterprise Robotics Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | Berkshire Gray, Fabric, GreyOrange, PINC Solutions

Global Intelligent Enterprise Robotics Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Intelligent Enterprise Robotics market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Intelligent Enterprise Robotics market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Fruit Infused Water Market Growth to Surge Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has published a report on the fruit-infused water market, which includes the global industry analysis 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and projects that the fruit-infused water is expected to reach ~ US$ 10 Bn by the end of 2019 in terms of value, and is forecast to reach ~ US$ 21 Bn by the end of 2029.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bostonnews.net

Tempeh Market Sales Projections Forecast Positive Growth Through 2026

The demand for meat analogs which taste and appear exactly like meat is preferential amongst consumers who have aggressively reduced meat consumption in their diets. Almost 16% of the global population consumes soybean, while many are also focusing on habituating the consumption of mostly plant-based foods. Over the last few years, tofu manufacturers have increased their production by 10%. Besides, tofu is also the most similar analog for a meat substitute, and consequently, other soyfood products like tempeh are also gaining popularity. Soy food products like tempeh and tofu also offer an economic benefit, right from the agricultural to the commercial class. Tempeh meets at the nexus of many converging trends, such as the demand for ethically sourced food, traditional food, probiotic, and savory food. Asia Pacific is the leading market in terms of probiotic product launches, mainly driven by countries such as China, South Korea, and Australia. The tempeh market is also expected to witness a concomitant growth due to the aggressive growth of its sister segment – fermented vegan drinks.
AGRICULTURE
bostonnews.net

Saas Based Human Resource (HRM) Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Ceridian, Ascentis, Halogen Software, Ultimate Software

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Saas Based Human Resource (HRM) Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 with detailed information of Product Types [, On-premise & Cloud Based], Applications [on, Healthcare, Corporate, Educational Institutes, Government Sector] & Key Players Such as Oracle, SAP, Ascentis, Halogen Software, Ultimate Software Group, Workday, Ceridian, Kenexa, CloudPay, Talentsoft, Apprenda & ?Saas Based Human Resource (HRM)Market Scope and Market Breakdown etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Saas Based Human Resource (HRM) report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Digital Library Software Market Still Has Room To Grow: Awapal Solutions, Axiell Group, Book Systems

Worldwide Digital Library Software Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Digital Library Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Awapal Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India),Axiell Group AB (Sweden),Book Systems Inc. (United Kingdom),CR2 Technologies Ltd. (India),Follett Corp. (United States),Infor (United States),Inmagic Inc. (United States),Insight Informatics Pty. Ltd. (Australia),Insignia Software (Canada).
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Enterprise Intellectual Property (IP) Management Software Market May See Big Move | Anaqua, Cardinal IP, Patrix

The latest study released on the Global Enterprise Intellectual Property (IP) Management Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Enterprise Intellectual Property (IP) Management Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Mobile Digital Banking Market: Ready To Fly on high Growth Trends | Infosys, Kony, Backbase, Technisys, Misys, Appway

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Mobile Digital Banking Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Mobile Digital Banking market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

The Fiber Drums Market Growth Decisive Factor To Be The Innovation Quotient (Iq)

As indicated by a new market research study published by PMR on the fiber drums market, it is projected to experience decent growth during the forecast period due to multiple applications of fiber drums that leads to high adoption in various industries. Fiber drums are reliable means of packaging solids, pastes, or semi-liquid products, and this includes a number of products such as chemicals, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and some agricultural products. Moreover, leading fiber drum manufacturers are likely to capture lucrative business opportunities in the Asia Pacific Rim, for which, industrialization will remain a key driving force.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Defence Cable Market Set for Explosive Growth | Power Flex Cables, Eland Cables, Tratos, Habia Cable

The Latest Released Defence Cable market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Defence Cable market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Defence Cable market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Eland Cables, Tratos, Power Flex Cables, HUBER+SUHNER, Habia Cable, Bambach Cables, Omerin Group, Gore, LS Cable & System.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Increasing Consumer Adoption to Fuel Demand for Pesticide Inert Ingredients Market

A report published by Persistence Market Research on the pesticide inert ingredients market considers the global industry analysis for 2014–2018 and forecast 2019–2029 to project that the pesticide inert ingredients market is anticipated to reach nearly US$ ~ 5 Bn by the end of 2019 in terms of value, and is forecasted to reach US$ ~ 9 Bn by the end of 2029. The global pesticide inert ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 5 % in terms of value from the estimated year (2019) to the forecast year (2029).
AGRICULTURE

