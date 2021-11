[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 4, 2021 - Composer Mike Raznick is pleased to present the soundtrack to AWAY: The Survival Series. Available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, AWAY follows a sugar glider's journey to save its family as players create their own immersive nature documentary through their in-game actions. Raznick's dynamic score blends live orchestra with his experience as an environmental scientist to create the perfect accompaniment for this riveting journey through nature. All soundtrack proceeds are being donated to support The Audubon Society, a charitable organization that works to protect birds and their habitats. AWAY: The Survival Series Original Soundtrack is available on all digital music storefronts and streaming platforms:

