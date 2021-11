The developer of Sylvio, Stroboskop, revealed a new title yesterday. Guidance is an upcoming survival horror game revolving around spiritual possession. Velvet is an older man in search of his wife. After retiring from his electrician career, Velvet and his wife, Jo, sign up for a guided bus tour. The bus passes an abandoned village, and the guide takes the group for an improvised stop on the tour. Opting for a nap instead, Velvet wakes up a few hours later alone on the dark bus. Concerned, he finds a tranquilizer gun and enters the village in search of Jo. Velvet’s increasingly-frequent blackouts, however, may prove insurmountable.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO