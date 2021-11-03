JACC: Case Reports

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, shows that higher doses, longer duration of use, chronic kidney disease and Asian race could all be independent risk factors for retinopathy in people using hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug commonly used to treat lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and other diseases. Patients taking hydroxychloroquine who have these risk factors should be closely monitored by an ophthalmologist for signs of retinopathy.
