It wasn't always clean, nor was it the easiest win, but St. Mary's earned a split of its season series with Mandan by sweeping the Braves 3-0 on Tuesday evening. "We swung well, and our serve-received passed well," St. Mary's head coach Erica Trom said. "That was something we've worked on since we played Watford City last week. We didn't pass very well in that game, so we came out knowing we had to pass well against Mandan.

MANDAN, ND ・ 14 DAYS AGO