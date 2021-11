Menifee’s annual Fall Festival brought together hundreds of residents with their children in costume to enjoy costume contests, fun games and interactive activities for all Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Mt. San Jacinto College Menifee Valley Campus. The huge turnout for one of the city’s primary events brought even more excitement and joy to many nonprofit organizations that will benefit from the contributions of the public. A major recipient of the event was Alternatives to Domestic Violence who received a generous donation of $1,500 from the SoCalGas along with other contributions of artworks for sale. Clothing and other items needed by the victims of domestic violence were donated to the shelter. Other nonprofits and churches offered booths by the city were pleased as well with donat.

MENIFEE, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO