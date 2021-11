Xavi Hernandez, who is a top contender to become FC Barcelona's new head coach, has urged his current club Al-Sadd to let him leave as he wants to "go home." Barcelona recently sacked Ronald Koeman as their head coach and their B team coach, Sergi Barjuan, has been named as the interim boss of the first team. A delegation from Barcelona are currently in Qatar, negotiating with Al-Sadd to secure the services of their former captain. The deal is also complete and an official announcement will be made soon by the Catalans, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

