CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Zymergen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $98.2 million...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zymergen Inc
Kansas City Star

Motorcar Parts: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $3.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Torrance, California-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 68 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations....
TORRANCE, CA
Kansas City Star

Radiant Logistics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) on Tuesday reported profit of $7.1 million in its fiscal first quarter. The Renton, Washington-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share. The transportation and logistics services company posted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

BioNTech stock reverses lower after earnings report, in which profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 4.3%, in the wake of the Germany-based biotechnology company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. The company reported before the open that it swung to net income of EUR3.21 billion ($3.72 billion), or EUR12.35 a share, from a loss of EUR210.0 million, or EUR0.88 a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of EUR10.54. Revenue multiplied to EUR6.09 billion ($7.05 billion) from EUR67.5 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of EUR5.10 billion, citing "rapid increases...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy