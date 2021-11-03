Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Will debut Wednesday

In case y’all forgot, Derrick Rose still holds the record for being the youngest ever NBA MVP. The New York Knicks star made history several years ago when he bagged the coveted individual award at the age of 22. Right now, though, it looks like his son PJ is going to be gunning for that same record soon.
Congratulations are in order as a ring ceremony finally took place at Madison Square Garden!. But wait, it wasn't for the Knicks — it was for Derrick Rose and his now-fiancée, Alaina Anderson. On Tuesday evening, Oct. 12, 2021, the NBA point guard proposed to his longtime girlfriend on the Knicks court at Madison Square Garden.
Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose made history on Wednesday evening in Indianapolis. The point guard recorded his 12,000th career point. The clip of him scoring the point can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the NBA. The Knicks lost the game 111-98, which had them fall...
In what should have never been a nail-biter to begin with, RJ Barrett carried the Knicks to a close 123-117 win against the depleted Pelicans squad. The Knicks improved to 5-1. Barrett led the Knicks in the three main box score categories with a career-high 35 points, 8 rebounds, and...
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t help but react after witnessing Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio go nuclear against the New York Knicks at The Garden. Rubio basically stole the “King of New York” title to whoever owns it with his epic performance on Sunday night. The Cavs guard...
The New York Knicks are coming off an impressive victory against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday evening, holding their opponent to less than 100 points for the first time in their season. The Knicks, on the other hand, scored 112, showcasing some of their offensive capabilities. Point guard Kemba Walker...
INDIANAPOLIS — The Knicks got back their top shot-blocker and a key force to last season’s league-leading defense Wednesday night. Center Nerlens Noel, who missed all four preseason games and the first seven regular-season games, made his 2021-22 debut Wednesday versus the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It didn’t amount to...
Nerlens Noel has been held out of the Knicks’ first four games of the regular season with hamstring and knee issues, leaving Mitchell Robinson and Taj Gibson to handle the workload. New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel has been dealing with knee and hamstring injuries, which have kept him on...
The New York Knicks have hit lofty heights early in the 2021-22 season. The Knicks lead the Eastern Conference with a 4-1 record, with their lone loss against the lowly Orlando Magic. Their season continues against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, a contest that Nerlens Noel will not participate in. Noel has yet to play this season as he continues to resolve a knee injury.
The Pacers are 2-6 The Pacers are 1-point favorites, according to SISportsbook.com. The Knicks lost their last game against the Toronto Raptors. The Pacers won their last game against the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks have won three out of their last four. The Pacers have lost four out of...
Cleveland's sports teams came to play Sunday with the Cavaliers the second team to get a victory shortly after the Browns won their matchup with the Bengals. But of all the players to impress inside Madison Square Garden as the Cavs took on the Knicks, none did so like Ricky Rubio.
New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Kemba Walker, National Basketball Association, Allan Houston, The Bronx, LeBron James. The New York Knicks, along with the other 29 NBA teams, have unveiled the new City Edition uniform for the 2021-22 season. Bronx native Kemba Walker starred in the unveiling video narrated by...
Veteran Taj Gibson has accepted his role as a back-up big man as the New York Knicks bank on the services of the younger Nerlens Noel. Despite being sidelined to date due to a knee injury, Nerlens Noel is expected to make his return soon. The 27-year-old has yet to make an impact in the Knicks squad, having only averaged five points and six rebounds per 24 minutes of action last season. However, Taj Gibson is aware that coach Tom Thibodeau will be handing Noel the minutes and it would mean less playing time for him.
The Indiana Pacers have some good news heading into Wednesday's contest with the New York Knicks. Malcolm Brogdon, who has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, says that he will play on Wednesday evening against the Knicks. A tweet from the Pacers showing Brogdon at practice and...
Noel (knee) will miss a seventh straight game Monday against Toronto, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports. The Knicks continue to list him as questionable on a game-to-game basis, but there's been little evidence to suggest Noel is truly close to making his season debut. Expect Mitchell Robinson and Taj Gibson to continue holding down most of the minutes at center.
