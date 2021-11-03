Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Will debut Wednesday

Veteran Taj Gibson has accepted his role as a back-up big man as the New York Knicks bank on the services of the younger Nerlens Noel. Despite being sidelined to date due to a knee injury, Nerlens Noel is expected to make his return soon. The 27-year-old has yet to make an impact in the Knicks squad, having only averaged five points and six rebounds per 24 minutes of action last season. However, Taj Gibson is aware that coach Tom Thibodeau will be handing Noel the minutes and it would mean less playing time for him.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO