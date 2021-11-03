CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Will debut Wednesday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Noel (knee) will make his season debut Wednesday against the...

www.cbssports.com

Posting and Toasting

Knicks 123, Pelicans 117: ‘RJ becoming a man right before our eyes’

In what should have never been a nail-biter to begin with, RJ Barrett carried the Knicks to a close 123-117 win against the depleted Pelicans squad. The Knicks improved to 5-1. Barrett led the Knicks in the three main box score categories with a career-high 35 points, 8 rebounds, and...
NBA
Yardbarker

Nerlens Noel preparing for return, Doc raves about coach Thibs

The New York Knicks are coming off an impressive victory against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday evening, holding their opponent to less than 100 points for the first time in their season. The Knicks, on the other hand, scored 112, showcasing some of their offensive capabilities. Point guard Kemba Walker...
NBA
New York Post

Nerlens Noel gives Knicks some ‘good minutes’ in return

INDIANAPOLIS — The Knicks got back their top shot-blocker and a key force to last season’s league-leading defense Wednesday night. Center Nerlens Noel, who missed all four preseason games and the first seven regular-season games, made his 2021-22 debut Wednesday versus the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It didn’t amount to...
NBA
SportsGrid

Nerlens Noel Remains Out vs. Pelicans

The New York Knicks have hit lofty heights early in the 2021-22 season. The Knicks lead the Eastern Conference with a 4-1 record, with their lone loss against the lowly Orlando Magic. Their season continues against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, a contest that Nerlens Noel will not participate in. Noel has yet to play this season as he continues to resolve a knee injury.
NBA
chatsports.com

Knicks will debut new city jersey in home game vs Lakers

New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Kemba Walker, National Basketball Association, Allan Houston, The Bronx, LeBron James. The New York Knicks, along with the other 29 NBA teams, have unveiled the new City Edition uniform for the 2021-22 season. Bronx native Kemba Walker starred in the unveiling video narrated by...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Taj Gibson’s new role for Knicks when Nerlens Noel returns

Veteran Taj Gibson has accepted his role as a back-up big man as the New York Knicks bank on the services of the younger Nerlens Noel. Despite being sidelined to date due to a knee injury, Nerlens Noel is expected to make his return soon. The 27-year-old has yet to make an impact in the Knicks squad, having only averaged five points and six rebounds per 24 minutes of action last season. However, Taj Gibson is aware that coach Tom Thibodeau will be handing Noel the minutes and it would mean less playing time for him.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Missing seventh straight game

Noel (knee) will miss a seventh straight game Monday against Toronto, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports. The Knicks continue to list him as questionable on a game-to-game basis, but there's been little evidence to suggest Noel is truly close to making his season debut. Expect Mitchell Robinson and Taj Gibson to continue holding down most of the minutes at center.
NBA

