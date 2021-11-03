Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Questionable vs. Lakers

The Lakers aren't taking any chances when it comes to LeBron James' health. After the four-time NBA MVP suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's game between Los Angeles and Memphis, the Lakers decided to keep James on the bench for Tuesday's contest against the Spurs. LA managed to escape San Antonio with an overtime win behind terrific performances from Anthony Davis (35 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, four blocks) and Russell Westbrook (33 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, three steals).
