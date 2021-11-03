Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Questionable vs. Lakers

The Lakers will play on the second night of a back-to-back for the first time this season against a rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder team on Thursday. The good news for the purple and gold is that OKC is their easiest opponent so far this season, and both teams will meet twice in the next two weeks. Like the Lakers, this Thunder team will also be on the second night of a back-to-back ahead of Thursday's game, and so there's not even a built in rest excuse for L.A. to blow this one against a real...

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO