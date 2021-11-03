CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks' Taj Gibson: Available Wednesday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Gibson (ankle) is available for Wednesday's matchup against the...

www.cbssports.com

Posting and Toasting

Knicks 123, Pelicans 117: ‘RJ becoming a man right before our eyes’

In what should have never been a nail-biter to begin with, RJ Barrett carried the Knicks to a close 123-117 win against the depleted Pelicans squad. The Knicks improved to 5-1. Barrett led the Knicks in the three main box score categories with a career-high 35 points, 8 rebounds, and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Taj Gibson: I'm ready to be a coach one day

Taj Gibson: “I’ve been blessed to be in this league a while now. Especially becoming a late pick, coming in a lot older than guys. So I’m just happy to still be in this league. I’m just going to ride it until they tell me they don’t want me to play anymore, I guess, but until then I’m just going to keep playing hard and do what I have to do. But I’m always ready, and I’m ready to be a coach one day.”
First-time dad Taj Gibson enjoying rebirth with Knicks at age 36

NEW ORLEANS — Taj Gibson has spent his career adhering to simple rules: Work hard, be ready and play whatever role is asked of you, principles that have forged a relationship with Tom Thibodeau that has prompted the coach to carry Gibson with him through every stop. But time in...
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Josh Hart: Available vs. Knicks

Hart (quadriceps) is available Saturday against the Knicks, according to Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network. Hart will play Saturday despite concerns about his previous quadriceps tendinosis that forced him out for four games. And because Brandon Ingram (hip) is unavailable, the 26-year-old has an excellent chance to supply great value Saturday.
SportsGrid

Pacers G Malcolm Brogdon Will Return Wednesday Vs. Knicks

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon told media on Tuesday that he will return to the starting lineup on Wednesday against the New York Knicks, per Fieldhouse Files’s Scott Agness. Brogdon has been dealing with a left hamstring injury that has kept him out of their last three games but will...
New York Post

Taj Gibson fully accepts his looming Knicks reality

Nerlens Noel eventually will return from the knee injury that has sidelined him for the first six games of the season with the fast-starting Knicks, likely signaling a decrease in playing time for veteran big man Taj Gibson. It should be no surprise by now that the 36-year-old Gibson accepts...
ClutchPoints

Taj Gibson’s new role for Knicks when Nerlens Noel returns

Veteran Taj Gibson has accepted his role as a back-up big man as the New York Knicks bank on the services of the younger Nerlens Noel. Despite being sidelined to date due to a knee injury, Nerlens Noel is expected to make his return soon. The 27-year-old has yet to make an impact in the Knicks squad, having only averaged five points and six rebounds per 24 minutes of action last season. However, Taj Gibson is aware that coach Tom Thibodeau will be handing Noel the minutes and it would mean less playing time for him.
New York Post

Taj Gibson sprains ankle, Knicks’ big-man depth gets even thinner

On another night when Nerlens Noel’s season debut was pushed off, the Knicks’ depth at center got even thinner. Taj Gibson sprained his left ankle in the first half and did not return in the Knicks’ 113-104 loss to the Raptors on Monday night at the Garden. Coach Tom Thibodeau...
numberfire.com

Nerlens Noel (knee) expected to play in Knicks' Wednesday contest against Pacers

New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel (knee) is expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. According to head coach Tom Thibodeau, Noel is expected to make his season debut on Wednesday night. In a potential matchup against a Pacers' team allowing a 109.0 defensive rating, our models project Noel to score 19.5 FanDuel points.
