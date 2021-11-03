Knicks' Taj Gibson: Available Wednesday

Congratulations are in order as a ring ceremony finally took place at Madison Square Garden!. But wait, it wasn't for the Knicks — it was for Derrick Rose and his now-fiancée, Alaina Anderson. On Tuesday evening, Oct. 12, 2021, the NBA point guard proposed to his longtime girlfriend on the Knicks court at Madison Square Garden.
In case y’all forgot, Derrick Rose still holds the record for being the youngest ever NBA MVP. The New York Knicks star made history several years ago when he bagged the coveted individual award at the age of 22. Right now, though, it looks like his son PJ is going to be gunning for that same record soon.
Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose made history on Wednesday evening in Indianapolis. The point guard recorded his 12,000th career point. The clip of him scoring the point can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the NBA. The Knicks lost the game 111-98, which had them fall...
In what should have never been a nail-biter to begin with, RJ Barrett carried the Knicks to a close 123-117 win against the depleted Pelicans squad. The Knicks improved to 5-1. Barrett led the Knicks in the three main box score categories with a career-high 35 points, 8 rebounds, and...
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t help but react after witnessing Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio go nuclear against the New York Knicks at The Garden. Rubio basically stole the “King of New York” title to whoever owns it with his epic performance on Sunday night. The Cavs guard...
Taj Gibson: “I’ve been blessed to be in this league a while now. Especially becoming a late pick, coming in a lot older than guys. So I’m just happy to still be in this league. I’m just going to ride it until they tell me they don’t want me to play anymore, I guess, but until then I’m just going to keep playing hard and do what I have to do. But I’m always ready, and I’m ready to be a coach one day.”
NEW ORLEANS — Taj Gibson has spent his career adhering to simple rules: Work hard, be ready and play whatever role is asked of you, principles that have forged a relationship with Tom Thibodeau that has prompted the coach to carry Gibson with him through every stop. But time in...
The New York Knicks (41-31) take on the Indiana Pacers (34-38) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Game Time: 7:00PM EDT/4:00PM PDT on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Hart (quadriceps) is available Saturday against the Knicks, according to Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network. Hart will play Saturday despite concerns about his previous quadriceps tendinosis that forced him out for four games. And because Brandon Ingram (hip) is unavailable, the 26-year-old has an excellent chance to supply great value Saturday.
Cleveland's sports teams came to play Sunday with the Cavaliers the second team to get a victory shortly after the Browns won their matchup with the Bengals. But of all the players to impress inside Madison Square Garden as the Cavs took on the Knicks, none did so like Ricky Rubio.
Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon told media on Tuesday that he will return to the starting lineup on Wednesday against the New York Knicks, per Fieldhouse Files’s Scott Agness. Brogdon has been dealing with a left hamstring injury that has kept him out of their last three games but will...
Nerlens Noel eventually will return from the knee injury that has sidelined him for the first six games of the season with the fast-starting Knicks, likely signaling a decrease in playing time for veteran big man Taj Gibson. It should be no surprise by now that the 36-year-old Gibson accepts...
The Indiana Pacers have some good news heading into Wednesday's contest with the New York Knicks. Malcolm Brogdon, who has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, says that he will play on Wednesday evening against the Knicks. A tweet from the Pacers showing Brogdon at practice and...
Veteran Taj Gibson has accepted his role as a back-up big man as the New York Knicks bank on the services of the younger Nerlens Noel. Despite being sidelined to date due to a knee injury, Nerlens Noel is expected to make his return soon. The 27-year-old has yet to make an impact in the Knicks squad, having only averaged five points and six rebounds per 24 minutes of action last season. However, Taj Gibson is aware that coach Tom Thibodeau will be handing Noel the minutes and it would mean less playing time for him.
The Pacers are 2-6 The Pacers are 1-point favorites, according to SISportsbook.com. The Knicks lost their last game against the Toronto Raptors. The Pacers won their last game against the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks have won three out of their last four. The Pacers have lost four out of...
On another night when Nerlens Noel’s season debut was pushed off, the Knicks’ depth at center got even thinner. Taj Gibson sprained his left ankle in the first half and did not return in the Knicks’ 113-104 loss to the Raptors on Monday night at the Garden. Coach Tom Thibodeau...
New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel (knee) is expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. According to head coach Tom Thibodeau, Noel is expected to make his season debut on Wednesday night. In a potential matchup against a Pacers' team allowing a 109.0 defensive rating, our models project Noel to score 19.5 FanDuel points.
