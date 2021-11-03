Jazz's Jared Butler: Probable vs. Hawks

Jared Butler isn’t getting enough minutes. Well, kind of. It’s a bit more complicated than that, so let me explain. This past Saturday, the Utah Jazz sat its all-star point guard, Mike Conley, for the first leg of the team’s back-to-back. No issues with that decision, this will be a season-long reality as the staff tries to manage Conley’s health leading up to a presumed playoff berth. Not even the fact Utah lost to the Bulls taints the decision. It’s one loss in a long 82-game marathon.
Comments / 0