CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz's Jared Butler: Probable vs. Hawks

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Butler is probable for Thursday's matchup against...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
slcdunk.com

When will we get the Jared Butler game?

Three games into the 2021-2022 season, and we are still waiting for Jazz rookie Jared Butler’s first NBA bucket. It’s only three games, which is not very many, but it’s still a little surprising that we haven’t already seen a 10+ point game out of the Jazz’s first draft selection at the 40th overall pick.
NBA
FanSided

BR gives Utah Jazz rookie Jared Butler an F grade

Recently, Bleacher Report published an article assigning a letter grade to every team’s most significant player under the age of 24 for their performance in the 2021-22 season so far, and they were not generous towards the Utah Jazz. Rookie Jazzman Jared Butler received an F for his performance to...
NBA
slcdunk.com

Now is the time for Jared Butler to be getting minutes (especially as an injury fill-in)

Jared Butler isn’t getting enough minutes. Well, kind of. It’s a bit more complicated than that, so let me explain. This past Saturday, the Utah Jazz sat its all-star point guard, Mike Conley, for the first leg of the team’s back-to-back. No issues with that decision, this will be a season-long reality as the staff tries to manage Conley’s health leading up to a presumed playoff berth. Not even the fact Utah lost to the Bulls taints the decision. It’s one loss in a long 82-game marathon.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Utah Jazz (6-1) play against the Atlanta Hawks (4-4) at State Farm Arena. Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday November 4, 2021. Utah Jazz 39, Atlanta Hawks 40 (Half) Hawks shooting 36.2% FG and 12.5% from 3. Jazz shooting 37.8% FG and 25% from 3. 😬 – 8:34...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
kslsports.com

Jazz Assign Rookie Jared Butler To G League Stars

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have assigned rookie Jared Butler to their G League affiliate the Salt Lake City Stars. The team made the announcement on Tuesday that they were sending the guard to the Stars roster for his first assignment of the season. Prior to the move,...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Butler
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bullets Forever

Wizards vs. Hawks GameThread

It’s Washington Wizards Game Day…again! The Wizards were just in Boston taking down the Celtics last night and now are back home to welcome the Atlanta Hawks. It’ll be interesting to see who’s in the starting lineup as Coach Wes Unseld Jr. will let Spencer Dinwiddie rest who has come off an ACL injury previously last season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Hawks#Fringe
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns slaps annoying Grizzlies fan mocking him

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t let the disrespect of one Memphis Grizzlies fan slide. After the Timberwolves lost a close encounter with the Grizzlies in overtime on Monday, a Memphis fan decided to mock Minnesota and Towns while they were exiting the court. The said home supporter waved good bye as the Minnesota players were heading to the locker room.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Drew Steffe cuts list to five

Four-star shooting guard Drew Steffe has cut his list down to five finalists he tells 247Sports. A 6-foot-5 shooting guard at Frisco (Texas) Memorial who is currently ranked No. 69 nationally by 247 in the class of 2023, Steffe is down to Colorado, Saint Louis, TCU, Texas Tech and Xavier.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HBCU Gameday

SWAC Championship Game scenarios

The SWAC Championship Game contestants could be set in stone after this weekend’s action. But there is no guarantee as four teams are still alive in the SWAC race. The post SWAC Championship Game scenarios appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Manhattan Mercury

'Completely a cheap shot': K-State frustrated by late hit — for 2nd straight week — on QB Skylar Thompson

LAWRENCE — Skylar Thompson's teammates always have his back. They are just growing increasingly exasperated having to defend his honor because of controversial hits. For the second time in as many weeks, an opponent was penalized Saturday for unnecessary roughness after taking Thompson to the ground with the sixth-year senior signal-caller already out of bounds.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy