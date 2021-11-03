Democrats are reeling from a rough election night

The billboards were everywhere along the New Jersey Turnpike. The TV and web ads were just as ubiquitous, featuring a sinister black-and-white clip of Governor Phil Murphy appearing to shrug off any concern about New Jersey being a high-tax state. And every time I saw one, I thought, Attack ads about taxes! This could be 2009, or 1993! Things are getting back to normal—this is great!

