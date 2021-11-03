Democrats are reeling from a rough election night

Washington (CNN) — A new national television ad from House Republicans' campaign arm deceptively uses images of events that occurred during former President Donald Trump's time in office to attack President Joe Biden's tenure. The 30-second ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee, titled "Chaos," begins with House Speaker Nancy...
(CNN) — Arianna Fitts was just two-and-a-half years old the last time she was seen by family. The search for her began when her mother, Nikki, was found murdered and left in a shallow grave in San Francisco's McLaren Park. There was no sign of the toddler. Arianna's aunt, Tess...
(CNN) Former President Barack Obama went to the international climate conference in Glasgow on Monday because climate envoy John Kerry knew the Biden administration needed help convincing the world America was actually serious about combating climate change. But as much as Obama expressed regret for former President Donald Trump's "four...
Tuesday’s election results dealt Democrats what was almost universally perceived as a bad hand, with Republicans winning a marquee governor’s race in Virginia and coming close in a New Jersey gubernatorial contest that no one anticipated being close.
NEWTOWN - On an election night without contested races at the top of the ticket, voters handed control of three key boards to Republicans. Newtown voters also passed an $8 million referendum to upgrade the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system at the 100-year-old Hawley Elementary School. In addition to flipping...
Mr McAuliffe has been trying to link Mr Youngkin to former President Donald Trump, hoping Democrats’ dislike for Mr Trump will motivate them to go to the polls. With roughly 60 per cent of the votes tallied, elections analysts are predicting a Republican win. Sign up to our US evening...
The billboards were everywhere along the New Jersey Turnpike. The TV and web ads were just as ubiquitous, featuring a sinister black-and-white clip of Governor Phil Murphy appearing to shrug off any concern about New Jersey being a high-tax state. And every time I saw one, I thought, Attack ads about taxes! This could be 2009, or 1993! Things are getting back to normal—this is great!
President Biden said Thursday that the Democratic Party needs to "produce for the American people" if it wants to avoid defeats like Tuesday's loss in Virginia. Why it matters: Biden's recent dip in popularity — in part due to stalled legislation and the U.S.'s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan — may have contributed to Republican Glenn Youngkin's election as Virginia's next governor, and other disappointing results in Tuesday's off-year elections.
Did they hear the thunderclap message sent in New Jersey – a state with one million more Democrats than Republicans – where incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy’s race against a no-name GOP rival was too close to call the next morning? A race that was not even on the radar until just a couple of weeks ago, when Republican Jack Ciattarelli began to cut into Murphy’s formidable lead?
On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Fox News Contributor and former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer explains what lessons Democrats can take away from their defeat on Election Night in Virginia and the race in New Jersey for governor that is still yet to be determined. “They’re forming...
WASHINGTON — While President Joe Biden attended the United Nations summit on climate change in Glasgow, Scotland, television cameras caught him appearing to doze while listening to speeches, a reminder of how exhausting overseas travel can be. But if he was hoping for a reprieve after returning to the White...
MAINE, USA — Opponents of the Central Maine Power hydroelectricity transmission line project won a resounding victory as the Yes on One campaign prevailed Tuesday night by about 18 points. "I think people just basically don't trust CMP," Ken Altshuler said, calling the defeat "a colossal PR failure" by the...
A few mainland states, unlike Hawaii, hold local elections in odd-numbered years. Last week these mainland elections provided valuable lessons for Democrats, Republicans, and politics in Hawaii. Like Hawaii, New Jersey and Virginia not only voted for Joe Biden for president, but did so by comfortable double-digit margins. Yet in...
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
According to a new poll, a whopping 73 percent of Biden voters want punishment meted out to the Southwest Airlines pilot who punctuated a flight with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon!”. For the uninitiated, the “Let’s go Brandon!” trend originated when some NASCAR fans at Talladega chanted “Fuck Joe Biden”...
If we point forward to the 2022 midterms and beyond, the likeliest forecast for Democrats is that winter is coming. And we know what that likely portends for the future health of democracy itself.
