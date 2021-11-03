Zander Horvath Providing a Boost to Purdue Running Backs After Returning from Injury

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After more than a month removed from surgery, Purdue fifth-year senior running back Zander Horvath talked with his roommate, redshirt freshman wide receiver Andrew Sowinski, about attempting to hurdle another player during the team's matchup with Nebraska.

Horvath, who hadn't taken a snap since suffering a broken fibula against UConn on Sept. 11, said there were times during the rehabilitation process that he felt like he was ready to play sooner rather than later. There didn't appear to be any issues when he lept over a Cornhusker defender on his second carry of the game Saturday, and walked away from the play unscathed and unphased.

"I had to make sure that my ankle felt good and that it still worked," Horvath said. "So obviously it did, but the day after I was a little sore. But I mean, that was expected just from coming off the surgery a few weeks back and taking that much volume in one day."

With Horvath returning to the backfield, the Boilermakers ran for more than 100 yards for just the second time this season. The offensive balance was enough to stave off the Cornhuskers in a 28-23 road victory at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln Nebraska.

While Horvath only accounted for 24 yards on 11 carries, he scored a touchdown on a goal-line plunge to tie the game in the second quarter. His presence also allowed the offense to utilize more run-pass options that contributed to the win.

"It was great to have him back," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said of Horvath. "He's a big, physical back. You feel comfortable giving him the ball that even if there's not a whole lot of yards there, he's going to knock some people back and fall forward and do a good job with it. I think he'll continue to improve, and he definitely was a boost to our running game."

Horvath was limited by a team-imposed snap count, but junior King Doerue led the way with 74 yards on 17 carries. Purdue also deployed redshirt fifth-year senior wide receiver Jackson Anthrop in the backfield for a handful of carries.

Anthrop ran for 25 yards while also adding six catches for 43 yards and a touchdown from his natural slot receiver position. For the past few weeks, he's absorbed the playbook from a running back's perspective, and the Boilermakers put his skills to use on Saturday.

"Jackson is a smart, intelligent player. He can do a lot of things for us," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "It was good to utilize him in different ways. He gives us someone in the backfield that's got some shiftiness and some elusiveness and can shake and bake a little bit back there and make some moves. Zander and King are bigger backs that run downhill, so it's always good to have that mix.

"I thought for the most part he did a really good job and we were able to hand it to him, throw it to him out of the backfield and still get him some balls at receiver and use him in the kicking game, so he was a very, very valuable piece to the puzzle this past week."

The Boilermakers now have a steady trio in the backfield that will look to stack up against the No. 5 Michigan State Spartans that came to Ross-Ade Stadium this week. Purdue is one win away from being eligible for a bowl game at the end of the season, and aspirations of reaching the Big Ten Championship are still on the table.

Horvath, who awaited his chance to return from the sidelines, now has the opportunity to contribute on the field once again.

"He's a sharp kid, and he's physically tough. He's mentally tough, and he stayed locked in," running backs coach Chris Barclay said of Horvath. "He really helped the guys while he was out. It's just different when you're not able to be in the game and having him back out there, his leadership was really critical for us to take the next step. And we're excited to get him going and get him a little bit more healthy this week."

VIDEO: Interview With Purdue RB Coach Chris Barclay

